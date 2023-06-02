A new debt ceiling bill is officially on its way to President Biden’s desk to be signed, after he worked with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to get bipartisan support and the Senate approved it on Thursday night. So, on Friday morning, the hosts of “Morning Joe” lavished Biden in praise.

In discussing the new bill, the hosts cited a Washington Post column from David Ignatius, in which Ignatius argues that Biden “delivered” this week on his inauguration promise that “My whole soul is in this, bringing America together.” But, for Joe Scarborough, Biden “not only delivered this week, he’s been delivering for quite some time.”

“You look at how he once again, once again, defied expectations, not only from the haters, but his own party, and it’s a pretty remarkable record,” Scarborough said. “You look at the bipartisan legislation and anybody who would mock that, Willie, please, show me a president in the last 25 years, the last quarter century, that’s had more bipartisan legislation than Joe Biden.”

Scarborough also compared Biden to singer Neil Young, recounting a story of a concert Scarborough went to a few years ago, during which Young responded to fans calling out song requests by saying “You know, I’ve done this before.” Scarborough noted that that memory now reminds him of Biden, because “there’s no substitute for experience,” to which Willie Geist largely agreed.

“He’s been there before he’s experienced. He knows how to work across the aisle,” Geist said. “A lot of people rolled their eyes at that, ‘That doesn’t really happen anymore.’ We just watched it happen over the last couple of weeks, and particularly the last few days.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.