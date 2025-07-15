‘Morning Joe’ Goes on 8-Minute Rant Over MAGA’s Epstein Flip-Flop: ‘A Complete and Total Capitulation’ | Video

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough went on an eight-minute rant against Pro-Trump commentators and social media influencers for dropping their years-long “crusade” to expose the Epstein Files, now that President Trump has said there is nothing more to the story.

“The movement that is built on not trusting the government — built on building up bulls— conspiracy theories about everything, about everything... now we’re saying ‘I trust the government and I will ask no more’ — I can’t even say it — ‘I will ask no more questions.’ It is painful,” Scarborough said.

He added: “This is a complete and total capitulation on an issue that they claimed to be a moral crusade against a corrupt government cover up that’s been going on for years.”

You can watch his full rant, which starts at about the 5:20 mark below:

Play video

The MSNBC host’s scathing remarks came after “Morning Joe” showed conservative commentator Charlie Kirk saying he was “done talking about Epstein for the time being” and that he was “going to trust my friends in the [Trump] Administration” on his show on Monday.

Epstein had been a hot topic at Kirk’s Turning Point USA Conference in Florida over the weekend, where commentators like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly shared their thoughts on the matter.

“There are really only two options,” Kelly said on X following her appearance at the conference.

“1. There’s no huge undisclosed there there on Epstein, Bondi misled on it (until she didn’t) & Trump is quick to forgive a loyal soldier for being desperate to get on TV; or 2. There is a scandal that’s being covered up & it’s at his direction.”

On Saturday, President Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said commentators who were still talking about the Epstein Files, after his administration said there was nothing more to the story a week earlier, were playing into the hands of the anti-MAGA crowd.

“We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” the president posted.

On Tuesday morning, “Morning Joe” played a clip of Fox News host Laura Ingraham saying it was time to move past the story as well. Ingraham, in a clip from her show on Monday night, said conservative commentators were “eating their own” over Epstein.

Scarborough said it was like “magic pixie dust” had been suddenly sprinkled over all the pro-Trump commentators.

Scarborough added that, in the news business, “sometimes you get things wrong.” He pointed to himself saying President Biden was the “best Biden ever,” months before dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, as one example. “But this ain’t that,” Scarborough said — it is a “capitulation” to what the White House wants to hear.