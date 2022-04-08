‘Morning Joe’ Rips Josh Hawley and Other Republicans’ ‘Rank Hypocrisy’ on Ukraine: ‘What a Joke’

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough slammed Senator Josh Hawley and other Republicans who have had a change of heart over their stance on Ukraine and now are supporting the embattled nation’s needs.

After playing a clip of Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz blasting Hawley from the Senate floor Thursday, for doing things like voting against aid for Ukraine, but now saying it’s going too slow, Scarborough weighed in.

“The Senator did a great job in showing just a rank hypocrisy of people like Josh Hawley, who at the beginning didn’t really show the Ukrainians and support. Then, voted against getting the weapons to the Ukrainians. Now, saying because he puts his finger up in the wind and he finds out that actually, the majority of Americans want us to do more to help the Ukrainians, suddenly he’s a champion of Ukraine. What a joke.”

Hawley was among the 31 Republicans who voted against a $1.5 trillion appropriations package in March that included $13.6 billion in emergency humanitarian and military aid for the war-torn country. Not long after, however, Hawley said President Joe Biden needed to “step up” and send more fighter jets and weapons to Ukraine.

