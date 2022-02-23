Joe Scarborough, the host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” had a message for House Republicans after members criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In particular, Scarborough pointed to a tweet on the official House GOP Twitter account that featured a photo of Biden leaving the podium, with the comment: “This is what weakness on the world stage looks like.

“It’s so unbelievable, Willie [Geist]. You actually have the House Republicans now, in the middle of the greatest crisis, European crises, regarding war since World War II, openly attacking and bashing the President of the United States saying he is quote, ‘weak,'” Scarborough said to one of his “Morning Joe” co-hosts. “He’s weak? ‘This is what weakness looks like on the world stage.’ House Republicans, you should bow your head in shame. You’re a disgrace to America.”

This is what weakness on the world stage looks like. pic.twitter.com/0Krq48gbIy — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 22, 2022

The panel turned to discuss the tweet after covering former Secretary of State and CIA director Mike Pompeo and former President Donald Trump’s praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian troops prepared to invade Ukraine in defiance of international law. Pompeo called Putin “very shrewd,” and “very capable.” Trump called Putin “savvy.”

Watch the “Morning Joe” segment below: