The hosts of “Morning Joe” had no love for the Secret Service on Friday morning, after it was revealed this week that they erased several text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021. Host Joe Scarborough had just one question: “Who’s willing to go to jail lying through their teeth for Donald Trump?”

The conversation came as co-host Mika Brzezinski recounted the purported timeline of events, as claimed by the Secret Service, noting that in a statement, the organization denied that the messages were erased with malicious intent and instead argued that they were deleted before the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General requested them.

Before Brzezinski could even finish reporting the Secret Service’s statement, Scarborough cut in with derision.

“Oh, oh really? Oh really? OK, yeah, they also denied what everybody inside the White House is saying about Donald Trump lunging at Secret Service agents and choking them, and grabbing the wheel,” he recounted. “It’s interesting. You have the facts, you have the reality, and then you have the Secret Service denying that reality. This is the second time now in a week that that’s happened.”

Scarborough added that he’s admittedly surprised that the Secret Service would lie so brazenly for the twice-impeached former president.

“I know that Trump politicized the Secret Service – I’m just wondering who’s willing to go to jail lying through their teeth for Donald Trump?” Scarborough added. “Donald Trump may end up going to jail; who in the Secret Service wants to go to jail?”

You can watch the moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.