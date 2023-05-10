“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough blasted Tommy Tuberville for a tweet expressing that the civil jury verdict finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation makes the Republican Senator want to vote for Trump twice.

“Tommy Tuberville says the New York verdict where a jury of six men and three women found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse … makes me want to vote for him twice,” host Joe Scarborough said. “A sexual abuser makes Tommy Tuberville want to vote for the sexual abuser twice.”

Tuberville retweeted a tweet summarizing his comment with the caption “100% #MAGA.”

Scarborough echoed journalist Peter Wehner’s tweet connecting what he said to Christianity.

“This comment by Tommy Tuberville, who describes himself as ‘a man of Christian faith,’ is disturbing, even by the standards of this morally depraved era,” Wehner wrote on Twitter.

Scarborough doubled down on the “morally depraved” phrasing of, asking Willie Geist if he could imagine this happening before Trump was elected president.

“Can you imagine, Willie — and I know you can’t so it’s really more of a rhetorical question — pre-Trump, anybody saying that a jury of six men and three women finding someone [liable for] sexual abuse — sexually abusing a woman — would make them want to vote for that person twice,” Scarborough said. “How depraved. There’s just not another word for it. How depraved.”

“It is depraved,” Geist answered. “And he’s not alone.”

A jury on Tuesday ruled in favor of magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in 1996. Trump was found liable of sexual battery and defamation, and was also ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

A 48-minute video of Trump’s deposition during the defamation case was released Friday last week.