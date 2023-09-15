MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” tore into on Republican members of congress on Friday, calling them “stupid” and “fascists” for hypocrisy over Hunter Biden’s indictment.

Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges on Thursday after a plea agreement fell apart in July. Biden was indicted in Delaware on three counts tied to possession of a gun while still using narcotics.

After the indictment was announced, some House Republicans tried to hide their excitement. Morning Joe found that insulting, while Democratic members of congress were somber and respectful.

“This is the indictment of the president’s son,” said Brzezinski. “It’s serious, and I was gauging reaction on Capitol Hill, and you had major players in the Democratic party… All of them respecting the law.”

Brzezinski said Democrats like Jaime Raskin, did without the “screeching and crying about the weaponization of the judicial system,” that often accompanies Republican indictment commentary for Donald Trump.

“There was, this is sad. We have to follow the law. We have to see what happens if someone does something wrong. They have to be brought to account. This isn’t the president,” continued Brzezinski. “Clear facts.”

“You’re saying they acted like people who actually respect American democracy?” Scarborough interjected.

“Correct,” replied Brzezinski.

“You’re saying like you’re saying they weren’t like fascists, who, when their leaders were charged with something, tried to tear down the jury system, they tried to tear down the FBI?” ranted Scarborough. “So they weren’t like there weren’t like Republicans who were playing fascists that we were going to tear down the FBI, the Justice Department, and even attack the jury system if they didn’t like something?”

Brzezinski said, “And really, if I may, how can those Republicans say everything they’ve been saying, which is ridiculous every step of the way?”

“Because they’re hypocrites,” Scarborough responded. “Not just hypocrites, but just stupid.”

“And I gauged Republican reaction and right-wing television and they were acting,” Brzezinski said. “Well, the hypocrisy is boundless.”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.