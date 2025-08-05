‘Morning Joe’: Scarborough Scoffs at ‘Idiotic’ Plan to Gerrymander Texas Further | Video

Texas Republicans are trying to gerrymander the state even further in their favor, and on Tuesday morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough could do nothing but scoff at how “idiotic” their plan is, on top of being anti-democratic.

During their discussion, the “Morning Joe” hosts zeroed in on the fact that Texas Democrats deliberately left the state this week, to avoid Republicans forcing through a vote to redraw the districts and grab another five House seats. More than that, the MSNBC hosts ridiculed the response of Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows, who angrily said that the politicians “abandoned their posts and turned their backs on the constituents they swore to represent.”

“Oh, my goodness, it’s almost like Lincoln talking to Congress at the beginning of the Civil War. The stakes are so high. Oh wait, no they’re not Willie!” Scarborough mocked. “To do what’s right for the people of Texas? To take the vote away from anybody in Texas who’s basically a Democrat by gerrymandering the districts?”

Play video

Scarborough then explained how the redistricting would be “so out of whack” that, even if state legislative races came down to a 50/50 split by voters, Republicans would still win.

“That guy, and the rest of the Texas legislature, and Greg Abbott want to rig the system,” Scarborough said. “They want to make sure that Republicans are over-represented on election day. They want to rig the process. And so they’re acting so indignant about it!”

The MSNBC host then called out the “short-sightedness” of the Republicans’ plan, arguing that it would open the door for blue states to do the exact same thing.

“If Texas achieves what they want to achieve, then California will go back! And then they will draw up even more rigged lines that will help Democrats,” Scarborough said. “And New York State will do it, and who knows? Maybe then Florida decides to — I mean, it really is, it’s an idiotic thing to do.”

“They used to do it every 10 years, and now, I don’t know if the President told them to do this or somebody else told them to do it, but it’s just stupid,” he continued. “And worse than that, it’s just not right.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.