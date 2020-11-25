'Morning Joe' Hosts Visit 'The View' to Trash Trump's Bizarre, One-Minute Briefing (Video)

Donald Trump came out of hiding for a strangely brief White House press briefing on Tuesday in which he bragged about the stock market for just one minute before promptly departing without taking any questions. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski paid a visit to “The View” to try to make sense of Trump’s latest move in a string of bizarre behaviors since he lost the election to Joe Biden.

“Yesterday, it was the tale of two press conferences,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “There was a Biden press conference, his first slate of cabinet picks, and then you-know-who with his big-baby act, who took the mic for an impromptu briefing which lasted 64 seconds, apparently.”

She had just one question about “you-know-who” — her nickname for Trump — for the “Morning Joe” team: “What is happening?”

“What’s happening is exactly what we knew was going to happen, and Donald Trump is continuing to perform his shock opera,” Scarborough said. “This is sort of the finale. It’s not a grand finale,” he said, before his wife cut in.

“It was more like a womp-womp,” Brzezinski added, imitating the cartoon sound effect.

“The comments from the people in the White House press corps afterward were a lot like George W. Bush’s after the inauguration where he said, ‘That was some strange stuff,'” Scarborough said.

He added: “There’s nothing he can say, there’s nothing that he’s going to do that can stop the inevitable — which is that 80 million people voted for Joe Biden, and Joe Biden won over 300 electoral votes, so he’s going to be the next President of the United States — and I think the best thing we can all do is focus on what’s relevant and that is what the next administration is going to look like.”

See the rest of the Trump discussion — and what they have to say about Biden’s cabinet — in the clip below.

