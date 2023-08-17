The hosts and panelists of “Morning Joe” have never been more convinced of Donald Trump’s guilt amid four indictments, especially as the former president’s team pushes to delay the trials as long as possible. On Thursday, the crew argued that if Trump really was innocent, he’d be pushing for the exact opposite.

Trump’s fourth indictment marks a shift from his others, in that it’s at a state level. And based on Georgia’s rules, cameras could indeed be allowed in the courtroom for his arraignment. Of course, that’s something Trump and his team are pushing against, which “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough thought was odd.

“If you’re innocent, what do you say?” Scarborough said. “You say, ‘Yeah I want cameras in the courtroom! Yeah, get this! I’m innocent! Give us time to get ready. And you’re damn right I want this before the election, because I want my name cleared.’”

Scarborough added that Trump’s efforts to delay his trials until after the 2024 election speak further of his guilt.

“That’s somebody who’s guilty,” he said. “Because if you’re accused of doing something you didn’t do, you want transparency if you’ve been charged, you want that trial as soon as possible. You want it on TV for all the world to see. They don’t!”

Reverend Al Sharpton largely agreed with Scarborough, adding that “if you have nothing to hide,” then it’d be smarter, politically, to get it over with as fast as possible.

“If you accuse me of something that I felt I was totally innocent of, I would say rush to trial, because I want to be acquitted at best, hung jury at worst, before the election,” Sharpton said. “Why would I want to wait until the election? If I’m acquitted before the election, it gives me a momentum. If I’m Donald Trump, to say that ‘See, I can win these primaries, I already proved one case wrong.’”

He continued, “The fact that you know the facts means you want to kick the can down the curb as long as you can. Because you know what you know, and you know everybody else may know that at trial.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.