MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” blasted President Donald Trump for targeting political opponents through government-supported investigations — most recently former FBI director Christopher Wray.

“They’ve already done these investigations and every time they do them, they just make themselves look dumber and dumber and dumber!” “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said Monday. MSNBC Justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian was breaking down how Trump told NBC in an interview that he “would think” the Department of Justice would take a look into Wray.

“I would imagine. I would certainly imagine. I would think they are doing that,” Trump told NBC during a phone call when asked if the DOJ should examine Wray, an effort that comes after Trump accused Wray — who previously served under the Biden administration and whom Trump appointed during his term — of lying about the FBI’s presence on Jan. 6. Trump told NBC that Wray did a “terrible job” and that this team just “found out about” his “inappropriate” actions.

After pointing out Trump’s history of probes, mentioning how Donald Trump had former attorney general William Barr “send” John Durham “all over the world and make himself look like a fool being an investigator investigating the investigation.”

“They tried this in 2019 and 2020, and John Durham and Bill Barr looked like fools because they investigated the investigator,” Scarborough said. “This is the same thing that happened when [James] Comey did his investigation on Capitol Hill, to investigate Biden, trying to investigate the Biden crime family — he humiliated himself so much, the Republicans said, ‘Please stop.’”

Scarborough continued: “How long before somebody in the Republican Party goes to the White House and says, ‘You’re killing us here, this is going to destroy us in midterms!’” … “‘We’re actually politicizing the Justice Department even more than those we accused of [politicizing] the Justice Department!’”

The panel’s conversation all comes after conservative news outlet Blaze Media wrote that FBI had 274 plainclothes agents embedded in Jan. 6 crowds, congressional source says.” On Saturday, Trump piggy-backed off the report, saying the officers were “probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists” and certainly not as “Law Enforcement Officials.”

Per NBC News, no evidence has confirmed that there were undercover FBI officers at the protests or near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.