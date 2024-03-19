MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” panelist Donny Deutsch torched Donald Trump’s recent comments that Jewish Americans who vote Democrat hate both Israel and “their religion.”

During a podcast interview on Monday, the former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee said that Democrats “hate Israel,” after Sen. Chuck Schumer’s comments calling for the ouster of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion,” Trump proclaimed. “They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough immediately pushed back, saying “Chuck Schumer has spent his entire life, the victim of antisemitic tropes because he has been such a fierce defender of Israel.”

“Now, suddenly, Donald Trump decides that he will determine who is a bad Jew and who is an enemy of Israel?” Scarborough questioned.

Trump’s comments incensed Deutsch, who chimed in to say: “Out of all the things that Donald Trump has ever said that have offended my core, this is it.”

“How dare you, Donald Trump, tell me what it takes to be a good Jew and not a good Jew, what it takes to love Israel and not love Israel,” Deutsch said.

The MSNBC analyst continued to dig into Trump, “First of all, you stand for nothing, what Judaism is about being a decent human being and being kind to others. You are the farthest thing from what anybody should say what a good Jew is and isn’t.”

Deutsch then argued that Trump “would turn on Jews in a second,” particularly if “it was in his best interest.”

“He doesn’t care about Israel. He cares about Donald Trump,” Deutsch concluded. “How dare you tell me what it takes to be a good Jew or not.”