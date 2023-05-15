“Morning Joe” kicked off the week Monday by zeroing in on former president Donald Trump’s continued insistence to prove he has a “bitter, diseased soul.”

Looking to a Truth Social post Trump shared on Sunday in commemoration of Mother’s Day, “Morning Joe” cohost Joe Scarborough was shocked that some of what the politician wrote wasn’t a parody of itself.

“It just loses more and more voters. If you were a swing voter, a suburban voter in the Atlanta suburbs and you read this,” Scarborough said before reading the post in full.

“That is not a parody!” he added incredulously.

In the post, Trump blasted the mothers of his political enemies, who he called “lunatics and maniacs.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country,” Trump wrote. “Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Scarborough said that — while he didn’t need it — Trump’s Truth Social tirade on Mother’s Day was just further evidence of his true, ugly character.

“I try not to get on too many social networks anymore, but I’ll tell you, I went through Instagram yesterday, and there’s so many loving tributes to so many mothers, and you just really learned a lot about people when you read that,” Scarborough said. “And I must say we did learn an awful lot about Donald Trump. We already knew it, but again, the fact that he would write that on Mother’s Day shows just, again, what a bitter, diseased soul he is.”

The MSNBC host then added that “more importantly, again, for Republicans,” the animosity expressed on a day meant to celebrate mothers is indicative of “a guy who will never win the general election.”

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.