Joe Scarborough Blasts Trump as ‘Least Successful Business Person of All Time’ After NYT Tax Report (Video)

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski laid into President Donald Trump’s track record as a businessman on Monday’s “Morning Joe,” following the bombshell New York Times report revealing through POTUS’ tax returns that he’s hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.

“You could also think of all the money he lost over the years. I mean, talk about the biggest loser. Never seen a worse businessman in my life,” Brzezinski said.

Scarborough added: “The numbers actually show that through a large part of his business career, he lost more money than any other American citizen.”

On Sunday, The New York Times published a report based on Trump’s tax information over the past two decades, which found that the president has paid a total of $1,500 in federal taxes since taking office and paid no income tax at all 10 of the previous 15 years because he reported losing more money than he made each year.

President Trump has avoided releasing his tax records since before he secured the Republican nomination, but the New York Times reported Sunday that his tax information reveals his finances have been in trouble for 20-plus years.

“His daddy gave him the equivalent of $400 million and he lost all of that,” Scarborough said Monday. “Bankruptcies right and left. Then, as he was struggling, he finally got to ‘The Apprentice’ and struck oil there, made another $400 million there, lost all of that money. I don’t know, you would think if you lost $400 million that your daddy gave you the first time, you would say, hey, the next time I make some money, I’m not going to be really stupid with it.”

The tax return data the New York Times obtained covers the hundreds of companies that fall under Trump’s business organization’s umbrella and does not include his personal returns from 2018 or 2019.

“I think it’s safe to say, if you just look at the federal records, Mika, he is the least successful business person of all time,” Scarborough continued. “And the incredible thing is, that he has painted himself as this great businessman, which, by the way, we all know that in New York, real business people would die laughing at the prospect when Donald Trump was doing ‘The Apprentice.’ They would say, ‘Middle America thinks that’s a good businessman? They think that’s a business tycoon?’ And they would laugh because they were running the banks where Donald Trump had racked up hundreds of million in debt. They were the ones running the construction projects that he couldn’t pay for. They were the ones that had seen him collapse and fail time and time again. I do think that when the history books are written, it will show that nobody has lost more money in American business over the past 20 years, consistently, than Donald Trump.”

