‘Morning Show’ Showrunner Kerry Ehrin Extends Overall Deal With Apple

Apple has extended its overall deal with “Morning Show” showrunner Kerry Ehrin.

Ehrin is was the first to sign an overall deal with Apple, which launched its streaming service last November led by “Morning Show,” which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The drama received an initial two-season pickup.

Apple did not disclose financial terms of the new deal.

Also Read: Apple Beats Reduced Wall Street Q2 Earnings Expectations

Ehrin joins Apple’s creative stable that includes Alfonso Cuaron, Annie Weisman, Jason Katims, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Horgan and Simon Kinberg.

Prior to “The Morning Show,” Ehrin served as co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner “Bates Motel.” She is represented by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and attorney Phil Klein.

Since Apple TV+’s launch, the tech giant has not revealed how many people are watching its streaming service. “We are primarily measuring ourselves on the number of subscribers,” CEO Tim Cook said back in January, regarding the launch. But he failed to give any hard subscriber count. “As you can tell, from the way that we launched the product, it started with a very aggressive price at $4.99 in addition to our bundle, where if you buy pretty much any Apple device, you get a year for free. We’re very focused on subscribers.”

Last week, when the company reported its most recent earnings, the service did not come up once.