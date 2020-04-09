Mort Drucker, Mad Magazine Caricature King, Dies at 91

Drucker had an illustrious 55-year career parodying famous TV and film stars within the famed magazine’s pages

| April 9, 2020 @ 12:39 PM Last Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 12:53 PM
mort drucker

Photo: Marnie Joyce/Flickr/Creative Commons

Mort Drucker, best known for his 55-year career drawing caricatures of TV and film in Mad magazine, died on Wednesday. He was 91.

Drucker’s death was announced by the National Cartoonists Society.

“It would be difficult to adequately describe the influence Mort had on multiple generations of cartoonists, not to mention caricaturists. Virtually any professional cartoonist will light up at the mention of his name and praise his work,” the organization said on Thursday. “Mort was a true master of the craft of visual storytelling, and his work transcended the boundaries of the different applications of the comic medium. He could do it all, from realistic comic book work to the silliest of cartoons to everything in between.”

Also Read: Charles Gregory, Celebrity Hairstylist and Frequent Tyler Perry Collaborator, Dies of Coronavirus

Drucker began drawing for Mad magazine back in 1956 and over six decades became known for depicting a slew of famous stars of film, television and politics. His drawings became a staple in the magazine’s pages. “I think I’ve drawn almost everyone in Hollywood,” he told The New York Times in 2000.

The magazine’s official Twitter account memorialized the renowned artist: “RIP, Mort Drucker, whose caricatures revealed as much as they ridiculed. In your memory, we will continue to satirize even in dark times, and laugh like Idiots while doing it.”

“Never met Mort Drucker, but as a MAD fan throughout my childhood, his name loomed as large as any super star of the 70s. The man shaped my sense of humor and my worldview. Thank you, Mort, for the laughs and also for always giving me something to look forward to as a kid!,” filmmaker Kevin Smith wrote on Twitter.

Drucker is survived by wife Barbara, daughters Laurie Bachner and Melanie Amsterdam and three grandchildren.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
1 of 47

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE