Mort Drucker, Mad Magazine Caricature King, Dies at 91

Mort Drucker, best known for his 55-year career drawing caricatures of TV and film in Mad magazine, died on Wednesday. He was 91.

Drucker’s death was announced by the National Cartoonists Society.

“It would be difficult to adequately describe the influence Mort had on multiple generations of cartoonists, not to mention caricaturists. Virtually any professional cartoonist will light up at the mention of his name and praise his work,” the organization said on Thursday. “Mort was a true master of the craft of visual storytelling, and his work transcended the boundaries of the different applications of the comic medium. He could do it all, from realistic comic book work to the silliest of cartoons to everything in between.”

Drucker began drawing for Mad magazine back in 1956 and over six decades became known for depicting a slew of famous stars of film, television and politics. His drawings became a staple in the magazine’s pages. “I think I’ve drawn almost everyone in Hollywood,” he told The New York Times in 2000.

The magazine’s official Twitter account memorialized the renowned artist: “RIP, Mort Drucker, whose caricatures revealed as much as they ridiculed. In your memory, we will continue to satirize even in dark times, and laugh like Idiots while doing it.”

“Never met Mort Drucker, but as a MAD fan throughout my childhood, his name loomed as large as any super star of the 70s. The man shaped my sense of humor and my worldview. Thank you, Mort, for the laughs and also for always giving me something to look forward to as a kid!,” filmmaker Kevin Smith wrote on Twitter.

Drucker is survived by wife Barbara, daughters Laurie Bachner and Melanie Amsterdam and three grandchildren.