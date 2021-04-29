Spoiler alert: This post contains mild spoilers from “Mortal Kombat” (2021)

No stunt doubles here!

On Thursday, “Mortal Kombat” star Lewis Tan posted some behind-the-scenes footage from the just-released video game adaptation where he got absolutely rag-dolled by another performer.

In the clip, a harnessed Tan is seen flung against wooden beams. And while they’re clearly breakaway stunt props, he still takes several hard hits. Afterward, several crew members ask, “Lewis, are you OK?”

Tan, a trained martial artist, winces and jokes, “Gonna need a shiatsu after this.”

His humor is also apparent in the tweet’s caption, where he wrote, “Goros [sic] idea of a four handed massage was not what I expected…”

The farmhouse battle with Goro (a boss in the “Mortal Kombat” video game) is a pivotal one in the movie as Tan’s character, Cole, defends his family from the four-armed Shokan warlord. As the clip shows, it’s a losing battle until Cole unlocks his special powers, aka arcana, manifesting armor and weapons out of nowhere.

And as intense as the Goro fight is, Tan revealed that the finale between himself, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) and Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) was “the hardest and the best” of all the fight sequences.

The Warner Bros. action film took the No. 1 spot last weekend with an estimated $22.5 million opening.

“Mortal Kombat” is currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Check out Tan’s fight clip below.