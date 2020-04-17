Most Americans Think Trump Was ‘Too Slow’ in Addressing Coronavirus Pandemic, Pew Survey Says

Sixty-five percent of Americans say that President Donald Trump was “too slow” in taking the initial “major steps to address the threat of the coronavirus outbreak” in the United States, according to a national survey from the Pew Research Center.
The survey, released on Thursday, also found that 73% of surveyed Americans think the worst is still to come when it comes to the problems caused by the pandemic and 66% are concerned that state governments will lift restrictions on public activity “too quickly.”
Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were more concerned over their state governments’ decisions on public activity amid the pandemic, with 81% of respondents stating that they were concerned their states would lift the restrictions too quickly. Just over half of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents said they were concerned restrictions would be lifted too quickly, while 46% were concerned that the restrictions wouldn’t be lifted quickly enough.
As for Trump’s current handling of the pandemic, 51% of respondents said it was doing a good job addressing the needs of businesses. But 54% said that he was not doing a good job of addressing the financial needs of “ordinary people who have lost jobs or income,” 55% said he was not doing a good job of “working with governors and meeting the needs of hospitals, doctors and nurses” and 58% said he was not doing a good job of providing accurate information about the pandemic to the public.
Fifty-two percent of Republican respondents also said it was “not acceptable” to criticize the Trump administration for its coronavirus response, while 85% of Democratic respondents said that it was acceptable to do so.
The Trump administration announced a new three-phase set of guidelines on Thursday for how states can begin reopening their economies. Included among the phases are the reopening of movie theaters and sporting venues, but the decision on when to reopen is ultimately up to each state’s respective governor.
These Celebrities Reached Into Their Pockets to Help Us Get Through the Pandemic (Photos)
As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.
Oprah Winfrey announced on social media that she is donating $10 million to relief efforts, with $1 million of that specifically helping people who are struggling to buy food during the pandemic.
Rihanna’s charitable organization Clara Lionel Foundation made a commitment of $5 million that will go to U.S. food banks as well as to helping advance testing in at-risk communities both in the U.S. and in Haiti and Malawi. The foundation — along with Twitter's Jack Dorsey — also partnered with the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles and committed $2.1 million toward shelter, meals and counseling for victims of domestic violence. The fund, combined with Dorsey's contribution, totals $4.2 million.
10-time Grammy-winner Taylor Swift has been quietly contacting people on social media who have said they've been struggling to pay bills during the pandemic. Those users then shared screenshots of Swift making donations to them of several thousand dollars each.
TV host Kelly Ripa and husand Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to both the New York governor’s office, for the purchase of ventilators, and WIN, a New York-based organization that provides shelters to homeless women and children.
Writer Roxane Gay has tweeted several times during the pandemic asking for those struggling to pay bills during the pandemic to share their mobile payment handle to receive personal donations from her.
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced on social media that they donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Pop star Ariana Grande said in her Instagram Stories that she had made donations to several organizations, including Opportunity Fund, GiveDirectly, Feeding America, Croce Rossa Italiana and the World Health Organization.
A physician in Los Angeles, Dr. Thais Aliabad, wrote on Instagram that Kylie Jenner, one of her patients, had "donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear."
NFL player Drew Brees told TMZ that he's donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help with the coronavirus relief efforts.
Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help provide meals for children in low-income families, the organization said in a statement.
Country music legend Dolly Parton said on Instagram that she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt's research for a COVID-19 cure.
Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation matched Rihanna's donation of $1 million to relief efforts.
Bruno Mars, who has a residency in Las Vegas, donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to help MGM employees in the city who lost work due to the pandemic, his representative said, according to E News.
The players, coaches and owners of the Golden State Warriors announced they are donating $1 million to help employees at the Chase Center who lost work because of canceled NBC games.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg partnered with a Silicon Valley food bank to put $5.5 million toward creating the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families.
Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey said on his platform that he is donating $1 billion in shares of his other company Square Inc. to help fund relief efforts. Dorsey said it is about 28% of his wealth. After "we disarm the pandemic," Dorsey said, the money will also help fund girls' health and education, as well as universal basic income.
Along with Rihanna's charitable foundation, committed $2.1 million toward shelter, meals and counseling for victims of domestic violence for a total $4.2 million grant.
