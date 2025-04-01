‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ and ‘The Bondsman’ Lead Most Anticipated TV Shows of April 2025

As spring deepens, April brings a fresh bloom of eagerly awaited TV shows, blending exciting new titles with the return of some very big series. This month, viewers are particularly excited about the debut of Apple TV+’s “Your Friends and Neighbors,” which promises an in-depth look at suburban dynamics, and Prime Video’s “The Bondsman,” a gritty exploration of life and crime in New Orleans. Here’s what you need to know about the top shows hitting screens this April.

Top New TV Shows to Watch

Your Friends and Neighbors (Apple TV+, April 11)

Starring Jon Hamm, this series captures the chaotic life of a disgraced hedge fund manager.