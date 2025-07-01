‘Dexter: Resurrection’ and ‘The Sandman’ Top the Most Anticipated TV Shows of July 2025 | Charts

July’s lineup is set to sizzle, offering a captivating blend of high-stakes rebirths and genre-defying returns. Whip Media’s latest Whip Watch Report, powered by U.S. audience data from our TV Time app, reveals the series that American viewers are most eagerly anticipating this month.

Top New TV Shows to Watch

Dexter: Resurrection (Showtime/Paramount+, July 11)

Michael C. Hall returns in this crime thriller that revisits Dexter Morgan’s fractured psyche. Picking up just weeks after “New Blood,” this new chapter sees Dexter navigating a fresh setting, facing new enemies, and confronting the legacy of his past. Expect tense, psychological drama with a sharpened edge.

Ballard (Prime Video, July 9)

This action-driven crime drama stars Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard and serves as a spinoff from the “Bosch” franchise. Set in the LAPD’s cold case division, the series tracks Ballard as she builds an unconventional new team to solve unsolved murders, balancing legacy and reform in a broken system.

The Institute (MGM+, July 13)

Based on the bestselling Stephen King novel, this psychological thriller tells the eerie story of a group of gifted children imprisoned in a sinister facility where powers are studied and exploited. As they attempt to escape, dark secrets emerge, revealing a battle between good, evil, and the abuse of power.

Gachiakuta (Crunchyroll, July 6)

This gritty anime adaptation blends dystopian fantasy and action as it follows Rudo, an outcast wrongly accused of murder and cast into an apocalyptic wasteland. With stunning animation and social allegory, “Gachiakuta” promises to be one of the most talked-about anime debuts of the summer.

UNTAMED (Netflix, July 17)

Starring Eric Bana, this survival thriller follows Kyle Turner, an agent with the National Parks Service, who’s tracking a killer deep in Yosemite National Park. But as the investigation unfolds, long-buried secrets from both the park and Turner’s past threaten to overtake him. “UNTAMED” combines breathtaking wilderness with gripping psychological tension.

Most Anticipated TV Shows of July 2025 (Whip Media)

Returning Favorites This July

The Sandman (Netflix, July 3)

Tom Sturridge returns as Dream in this fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman’s iconic graphic novel. The second season delves deeper into the Endless family’s mythology, unraveling epic stakes that span the dream realm and reality. Rich in visual storytelling and philosophical themes, “The Sandman” remains a standout genre series.

Twisted Metal (Peacock, July 31)

Anthony Mackie reprises his role in this chaotic post-apocalyptic action comedy based on the video game franchise. The new season amps up the explosive vehicle combat, outrageous humor, and unexpected emotional depth as the motley cast of survivors faces off across the lawless American wasteland.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video, July 16)

Lola Tung returns in the final season of this beloved teen romance. As Belly’s relationships and family dynamics come to a head, this season brings new cast members including Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly to the fold, promising closure, heartache, and sun-soaked drama.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX, July 9)

TV’s longest-running live-action comedy returns with even more irreverent antics from the Gang. Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito deliver trademark satire and outrageous schemes as the crew continues to make chaos a lifestyle in South Philly.

South Park (Comedy Central, July 9)

Now in its 27th season, “South Park” continues its reign as television’s most fearless animated satire. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone take aim at cultural absurdities with their sharp wit and boundary-pushing commentary, proving the series still has plenty to say and skewer.