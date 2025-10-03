‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ and ‘Nobody Wants This’ Lead Most-Anticipated TV Shows of October | Charts

What’s giving audiences chills this October? From sinister clowns to CBS procedurals and returning anime powerhouses, the latest Whip Watch Report reveals the most anticipated new and returning series that American viewers are eager to watch, based on TV Time user data.

Most Anticipated New Shows

1. IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO, October 26)

Set in the 1960s and decades before the events of “IT,” this prequel series explores the terrifying origins of Pennywise the Clown and the dark legacy haunting the cursed town of Derry, Maine. Developed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the series promises to deepen Stephen King’s chilling universe with new horrors and familiar dread.

2. 9-1-1: Nashville (ABC, October 9)

From franchise creators Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani, this second spin-off in the “9-1-1” universe shifts the action to Music City. Featuring high-stakes rescues and emotional personal stories, the series introduces a fresh team of first responders navigating emergencies and heartbreak in the heart of Tennessee.

3. Sheriff Country (CBS, October 17)

This “Fire Country” spin-off stars Morena Baccarin as a small-town sheriff balancing justice, family, and politics in Northern California. With executive producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Tana Jamieson behind the scenes, “Sheriff Country” mixes personal drama with rural crime procedural appeal.

4. Boston Blue (CBS, October 17)

An intense character-driven police drama set in Boston, this series focuses on a diverse squad of officers tackling crime, corruption, and community tensions. From the team behind “Blue Bloods,” it delivers emotionally grounded storytelling in one of America’s most complex cities.

5. DMV (CBS, October 13)

This workplace mockumentary created by Dana Klein offers a comedic look inside a dysfunctional but lovable Department of Motor Vehicles branch. With a mix of dry humor and heart, “DMV” explores bureaucracy, burnout, and bizarre customer encounters with sharp observational wit.

Data via Whip Media

Most Anticipated Returning Shows

1. Nobody Wants This (Netflix, October 23)

The Emmy-nominated romantic comedy returns for a second season with its signature blend of cringe, chaos, and cultural commentary. The series – inspired by the real-life relationship of creator Erin Foster – continues to explore the unlikely pairing of non-religious dating podcaster Joanne and ‘hot rabbi’ Noah as they navigate blending their friends, families, and world views.

2. One-Punch Man (TV Tokyo, October 5)

The global anime hit is back for Season 3. Saitama’s overpowered punches remain undefeated, but new monsters and heroes emerge to challenge his boredom and humanity. Expect slick animation, absurd humor, and intense action sequences that fans have waited years for.

3. The Witcher (Netflix, October 30)

Geralt’s saga continues as the continent plunges deeper into chaos. Season 4 introduces Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt. Along with new characters and political intrigue, the return of this fantasy juggernaut promises sorcery, monsters, and heartbreak in equal measure.

4. Monster (2022) (Netflix, October 3)

Ryan Murphy’s true crime anthology returns with a new season spotlighting infamous real-life figures. Following previous season arcs focused on Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers, the latest installment dives into Ed Gein, another headline-grabbing case with psychological complexity and controversial themes.

5. Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video, October 29)

This vibrant animated musical comedy continues its demonic charm offensive. With dark humor, catchy songs, and unapologetic weirdness, “Hazbin Hotel” follows Charlie and friends as they try to rehabilitate sinners in Hell one chaotic guest at a time.