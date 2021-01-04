In the first year without HBO's "Game of Thrones," a new TV series became the most pirated show of them all, according to TorrentFreak. Here's the full list of the 10 most downloaded TV shows on BitTorrent in 2020.
The CW
10. "The Flash" • The long-running CW superhero series dropped from the No. 7 spot in 2019.
The CW
9. "Arrow" • The CW series based on the DC Comics hero ended its eight-season run in 2020.
HBO
8. "The Outsider" • The HBO mystery series starring Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman catapulted onto the list in its first season.
AMC
7. "The Walking Dead" • The long-running AMC zombie series returned to the list.
Adult Swim
6. "Rick and Morty" • The Adult Swim animated series climbed two spots after finishing at No. 8 in 2019.
CBS All Access
5. "Star Trek: Picard" • CBS All Access' series featuring Patrick Stewart as the beloved Starfleet commander catapulted onto the list.
History Channel
4. "Vikings" • The History Channel saga just dropped its final season episodes on Amazon Prime, which may have driven even more downloads.
HBO
3. "Westworld" • With "Game of Thrones" over, this HBO sci-fi series became the network's most sought-after as it entered its third season.
Amazon Prime
2. "The Boys" • The Amazon Prime series about disaffected superheroes was the top newcomer on the pirated list.
Disney+
1."The Mandalorian" • And The Child shall lead them. The Disney+ series featuring Baby Yoda -- er, Grogu -- was the most pirated show of the year. It climbed two spots from 2019, when it finished No. 3.