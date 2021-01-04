Go Pro Today

10 Most Pirated TV Shows of 2020, From ‘The Mandalorian’ to ‘The Flash’ (Photos)

Baby Yoda drove the most TV show downloads on BitTorrent last year, according to TorrentFreak

| January 4, 2021 @ 8:08 AM Last Updated: January 4, 2021 @ 9:24 AM
pirated tv shows 2020 mandalorian westworld vikings
In the first year without HBO's "Game of Thrones," a new TV series became the most pirated show of them all, according to TorrentFreak. Here's the full list of the 10 most downloaded TV shows on BitTorrent in 2020.
The Flash
The CW
10. "The Flash"  • The long-running CW superhero series dropped from the No. 7 spot in 2019.
arrow
The CW
9. "Arrow" • The CW series based on the DC Comics hero ended its eight-season run in 2020.
Jason Bateman The Outsider
HBO
8. "The Outsider" • The HBO mystery series starring Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman catapulted onto the list in its first season.
twd the walking dead negan carol alpha whisperers
AMC
7. "The Walking Dead" • The long-running AMC zombie series returned to the list.
Rick and Morty Vat of Acid Episode
Adult Swim
6. "Rick and Morty" • The Adult Swim animated series climbed two spots after finishing at No. 8 in 2019.
star trek picard
CBS All Access
5. "Star Trek: Picard" • CBS All Access' series featuring Patrick Stewart as the beloved Starfleet commander catapulted onto the list.
History Vikings
History Channel
4. "Vikings" • The History Channel saga just dropped its final season episodes on Amazon Prime, which may have driven even more downloads.
westworld season 3 hbo are dolores and maeve dead
HBO
3. "Westworld" • With "Game of Thrones" over, this HBO sci-fi series became the network's most sought-after as it entered its third season.
The Boys Season 2
Amazon Prime
2. "The Boys" • The Amazon Prime series about disaffected superheroes was the top newcomer on the pirated list.
The Mandalorian Baby Yoda
Disney+
1."The Mandalorian" • And The Child shall lead them. The Disney+ series featuring Baby Yoda -- er, Grogu -- was the most pirated show of the year. It climbed two spots from 2019, when it finished No. 3.