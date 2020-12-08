‘The Office,’ ‘Community’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Among Reddit’s Most-Popular TV Shows of 2020

2020 was a big year for reality TV and nostalgia among Reddit users, with “Big Brother” topping the website’s list of most-popular TV shows and ended series like “The Office,” “Community,” “The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Breaking Bad” also making the cut.

The top five shows, which Reddit ranks by “community” a.k.a. subreddit activity, were “Big Brother​,” “​90 Day Fiance,” “​The Bachelor,” “Survivor” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” all reality TV series, according to Reddit’s 2020 Year in Review report released Tuesday.

On the comedy side, the most-popular subreddits were for “The Office​” (which was among Reddit’s Top 15 shows overall), “​Rick and Morty,”​ “​Community​,” “​BoJack Horseman​” and “​The Simpsons.” In drama, the leaders were “The Sopranos​,” “G​ame of Thrones​,” “​Better Call Saul​,” “​Grey’s Anatomy​” and “​Breaking Bad.”

Looking at anime TV series, the top programs were “​One Piece​,” “​My Hero Academia​,” ​”Naruto​,” “​JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure​” and “​Boruto.” And for sci-fi, the most-active communities were the subreddits for “Star Trek​,” “Westworld​,” “​Doctor Who​,” “​The 100​” and “​Dark.”

As you can see from the shows included above, Reddit users really wanted to look back on years past when it came to their topics of TV conversation this year.

Outside of the most popular TV series of 2020 overall, “Tiger King” was the ​No. 1 TV community (by subscribers) among those created this year.

Per Reddit, the 2020 Year in Review report is calculated based on data pulled from Jan. 1-Nov. 6, 2020. “Activity” is counted as total posts + comments in a community.

Last year, the “Freefolk” subreddit — a “Game of Thrones” fan page that takes more critical look at the now-ended HBO series — was the most popular of the platform’s TV communities, with the official “Game of Thrones” subreddit coming in at No. 2 for the year.

The of Reddit’s Top 10 TV-focused pages in 2019 included, in order, “The Bachelor,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Big Brother,” “90 Day Fiance,” “Teen Mom OG”/”Teen Mom 2,” Dunder Mifflin (“The Office” subreddit), “Survivor” and Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise.