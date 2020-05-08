ABC Eyes Mother’s Day Ratings Three-Peat – This Time Without ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

“Disney Family Singalong 2” all but guarantees network another annual win on Sunday

ESPN’s excellent docuseries “The Last Dance” won’t be the only Disney-owned property focused on a three-peat this Sunday. Sister network ABC is in a position to win its third straight Mother’s Day in Nielsen’s broadcast TV ratings.

ABC will have to pull it off without steady performer “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” the 7 p.m. show that’s paved the way for wins each of the past two Mother’s Days (and countless other Sundays). But with the “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” on the schedule instead, ABC shouldn’t suffer for a lack of “AFHV.”

The first “Disney Family Singalong,” which aired on Thursday, April 16, scored a 2.6 rating/13 share among adults 18-49 and 10.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. That demo number made the special television’s highest-rated show of the season on any network since ABC’s Feb. 9 Oscar telecast.

Last Sunday, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” had a 0.7/5 and 5.3 million viewers. With all due respect to the 30-year-old clip show, we’d call this an upgrade. Plus, the second “Singalong” has even more of a marketing push behind it, a (mostly) new batch of (mostly) big stars, and a heck of a reputation.

On Mother’s Day 2018, “AFHV,” “American Idol” and “Deception” combined for an ABC primetime win. Last year, with the one-season-and-done “Deception” canceled, “Shark Tank” took the 10 p.m. time slot. While “Shark Tank” fared better than the FBI magician drama, the two lead-in shows that start with “America” did the heavy lifting.

Five days before Mother’s Day 2017, ABC picked up “Idol,” which had just been canceled by Fox. And NBC won that holiday Sunday in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic.

Though NBC is airing its own coronavirus-inspired special this Sunday at 7, the “Feeding America Comedy Festival,” the hour –and primetime — feels like a shoe-in for ABC. CBS’ “60 Minutes” will give the network a run for its money in total viewers, but not in the key demo.

Sunday’s “Disney Family Singalong 2” on ABC, once again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature The Muppets, John Legend, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Keke Palmer, Billy Eichner, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Shakira, Rebel Wilson, and others.

The special is produced by Done+Dusted.