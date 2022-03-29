Motion Picture Academy Says It Will Take a Few Weeks to Determine ‘Appropriate Action’ for Will Smith

In a letter to members Tuesday night, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said the process of determining “appropriate action” for Will Smith, after he slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars, will “take a few weeks.”

The Academy also said that it will keep members informed of “any developments,” and asked that members “please trust that the Board of Governors will conduct this process in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy.”

The letter comes a day after the Academy condemned the incident, and confirmed it has “officially started a formal review.”

In that statement on Monday, the Academy also mentioned its Code of Standards, last updated in 2017, which restricts “physical contact that is uninvited” and requires that members treat others with respect.

Read the letter sent to members on Tuesday, which the Academy confirmed for TheWrap, below:

Dear Members,

Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee.

To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night.

As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith. As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks.

We will continue to update you on any developments, but we also ask that you respect your Board, Academy staff and the process as this unfolds so it can work in the considered way it was intended and mandated.

Please trust that the Board of Governors will conduct this process in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy.

Thank you,

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Rubin

President

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Dawn Hudson

CEO