‘Motorheads’ Canceled on Prime Video After One Season, Producers Seeking New Home

‘Motorheads’ won’t be returning to Amazon’s Prime Video. The streamer has canceled the YA drama after just one season, TheWrap has learned. The show’s producers are now searching for a new home for a potential second season.

The cancelation comes despite optimism just a month ago, when Prime Video chief Vernon Sanders told TheWrap that “Motorheads” was one of three shows with viewership promising enough to open Season 2 writers’ rooms in hopes of renewal.

The coming-of-age ensemble drama was created by John A. Norris (“All American”) and Jason Seagraves (“Hacksaw Ridge”) tells the story of a group of outsiders in a once-thriving rust belt town who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of automobiles.

It stars t Ryan Phillipe as Logan, a former NASCAR mechanic who now struggles to keep in auto body shop afloat in his hometown of Ironwood, Pennsylvania while living under the shadow of his infamous brother, Christian Maddox.

Also starring are Nathalie Kelley as Samantha, an ER nurse who’s just left her job in New York City to move back with her kids to her Pennsylvania hometown, Michael Cimino as Zac, a young man trying to live up to his father’s reputation as a street racing legend, and Melissa Collazo as Zac’s sister Caitlyn, a mechanical wiz who’s passionate about cars and knows how to fix them.

The first season was executive produced by Norris and Seagraves, with the former also serving as writer and showrunner. Other executive producers include Jake Fuller on behalf of Jax Media, Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenberger.