The Trump White House on Thursday announced a three-phase plan to reopen the U.S. economy that includes the relaunch of movie theaters in the second phase.

In Phase One of the “Opening Up America Again” plan following the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, all vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place, social and physical distancing should still be practiced in public, non-essential travel should be minimized and teleworking should continue to occur where possible.

Phase Two, which can only begin after a community shows no evidence of rebound or surge in new cases, would allow “large venues,” including “sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship” to operate under “moderate physical distancing protocols.” Schools and organized youth activities can reopen, bars can operate with “diminished standing-room occupancy,” gyms can reopen with “strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols” and elective surgeries can resume.

Phase Three allows for visits to senior care facilities and hospitals, gyms to reopen with “standard sanitation protocols” and bars to operate with “increased standing room occupancy, where applicable.” The aforementioned large venues — sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues and places of worship — will be able to operate with “limited physical distancing protocols.”

The decision on whether to open up businesses again ultimately falls to each state’s governor — a stark contrast to Trump’s false claims three days ago that he had the “ultimate authority” over deciding when the country reopens following nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“America wants to be open, and Americans want to be open,” Trump said at a press conference on Thursday. “We are not opening all at once, but one step at a time.”

On Tuesday, California state officials also outlined six requirements they said the state needed to succeed in before the “stay at home” order would be gradually lifted.