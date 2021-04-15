‘Mr Inbetween’ to End With Season 3 on FX

Australian drama “Mr Inbetween” will end with its upcoming third season on FX, the cable channel announced Thursday.

The half-hour series — created by, written and starring Scott Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton — will premiere its nine-episode final season on May 25 at 10/9c, with the first two episodes airing back to back. One new episode will air each subsequent week.

“Mr Inbetween” stars Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) as someone who “takes care of people” — collecting debts, relieving them of drugs and guns and often taking care of them on a more permanent basis, per FX. Ray demands respect and does not tolerate others disregarding his very clear code of ethics. As Ray’s increasingly volatile work collides with his imploding personal life, he finds himself struggling to stay atop the complex web he has woven.

Also Read: FX Hands Out Season 2 Renewal for Australian Drama 'Mr Inbetween'

Here’s the official description for the show’s third and final season:

“In season three of ‘Mr Inbetween,’ Ray’s world has contracted. Family life looks a little different as he quietly mourns the loss of Bruce, while figuring out how to care for his aging father, Bill (Kenny Graham). As Brittany (Chika Yasumura) grows into a young woman, she draws further away from Ray and comes closer to discovering the truth about who he really is. Things seem good with Gary (Justin Rosniak) and Dave (Matt Nable), however since severing ties with former boss and confidant Freddy (Damon Herriman), Ray is working freelance and feeling a sense of isolation. With business booming, a new connection with criminal kingpin Rafael (Jeremy Sims) intensifies Ray’s struggle and when sparks fly with new colleague Zoe (Emily Barclay), an unexpected tragedy makes Ray question both his career trajectory and his ethics.”

“Mr Inbetween” is executive produced by Edgerton, Ryan and Michele Bennett. The series was shot in Australia and is produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Pariah Productions in association with FX Productions.