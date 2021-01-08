Mr Mayor Celebrity Wheel of Fortune The Chase

NBC/ABC/ABC

Ratings: ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘The Chase’ Debut Much Better Than ‘Mr Mayor’

by | January 8, 2021 @ 8:28 AM

Fox’s “Call Me Kat” sinks without NFL lead-in

Three new series debuted on broadcast TV last night — that is, so long as you count “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” as a new show. The best of the bunch, ratings-wise, was “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” which led into “The Chase.” Both ABC game shows left Ted Danson’s “Mr. Mayor” in the dust.

The “Mr. Mayor” start was not a disaster, though — Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s new sitcom was NBC’s top comedy launch in terms of total viewers since 2017. It’s likely “Mr. Mayor” will be more competition for the ABC game shows — and and possibly surpass them — when delayed viewing is tallied.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

block communications

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Toledo Blade Reporters Say Pro-Trump Owners ‘Manipulate’ Riot Coverage
Donald Trump Twitter Facebook (1)

Will Facebook and Twitter Finally Dump Trump for Good?

10 Tech and Entertainment Acquisition Targets in 2021, Including Struggling AMC Theatres
capitol riots cable news ratings

Yesterday Was CNN’s Most-Watched Day Ever
Masked Dancer

Ratings: ‘The Masked Dancer’ Episode 2 Tanks vs Capitol Coverage
Last Man Standing

How ‘Last Man Standing’ Keeps a Studio Audience Mid-Pandemic: Plexiglass Booths
This Is Us - Season: 5

‘This Is Us’ Abortion Episode Settles for New Series Lows in Both Demo Ratings and Total Viewers
tanya roberts

How Tanya Roberts’ Premature Death Fiasco ‘Puts a Black Mark on All Publicists’
The Bachelor Matt James

Ratings: Matt James’ ‘Bachelor’ Debut Sets New Lows for a Season Premiere
Lion Forge Animation Hair Love

How ‘Hair Love’ Studio Lion Forge Is Proving Diversity in Animation Isn’t Just a ‘Flash in the Pan’

Georgia Senate Runoff Elections Drive Nearly $500 Million in Ad Dollars