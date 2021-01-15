Ratings: Ted Danson’s ‘Mr Mayor’ Loses One-Quarter of Last Week’s Premiere Audience

New ABC game shows hold up better in their own second week

It’s worth pointing out here that two “Mayor” episodes aired last week, with Episode 2 declining from the series premiere. So the losses are less dramatic from Episodes 2 to 3. That said, a rerun of “Mr. Mayor” got a really nice boost as a lead-in to playoff football on Sunday. That could have only helped.

We won’t go so far as to say that Ted Danson’s “Mr. Mayor” was voted out of office on Thursday, but the new NBC sitcom did shed a significant number of viewers, about 1.3 million, from last week’s debut .

ABC topped another Thursday primetime thanks to better performances in Week 2 of its new game shows, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “The Chase.” CBS effectively aired all reruns last night.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” scored a 1.1/7 and 7.6 million viewers. “The Chase” at 9 posted a 0.8/5 and 5.3 million viewers. At 10, “The Hustler” closed the night with a 0.6/4 and 3.2 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and third in viewers with 2.7 million. At 8, “Hell’s Kitchen” had a 0.7/4 and 2.6 million viewers. “Call Me Kat” at 9 settled for a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9:30, “Last Man Standing” also received a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and second in viewers with 3.4 million. “Mr. Mayor” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “Superstore” got a 0.5/3 and 2.5 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 put up a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers. At 10, “Dateline: NBC” ended he night with a 0.4/3 and 3.3 million viewers.

Univision, CBS and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS, which aired comedy reruns and an episode of Season 1 of CBS All Access drama “Star Trek: Discovery,” was fourth in viewers with 2.6 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 507,000. At 8, “World’s Funniest Animals” settled for a 0.1/1 and 761,000 viewers. The finale episode at 8:30 had a 0.1/1 and 673,000 viewers. A repeat followed.