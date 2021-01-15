Mr. Mayor - Season 1

Ratings: Ted Danson’s ‘Mr Mayor’ Loses One-Quarter of Last Week’s Premiere Audience

by and | January 15, 2021 @ 8:31 AM

New ABC game shows hold up better in their own second week

We won’t go so far as to say that Ted Danson’s “Mr. Mayor” was voted out of office on Thursday, but the new NBC sitcom did shed a significant number of viewers, about 1.3 million, from last week’s debut.

It’s worth pointing out here that two “Mayor” episodes aired last week, with Episode 2 declining from the series premiere. So the losses are less dramatic from Episodes 2 to 3. That said, a rerun of “Mr. Mayor” got a really nice boost as a lead-in to playoff football on Sunday. That could have only helped.

