“Mr. Mercedes” moved to Peacock Monday, where its first two seasons will stream following the shutdown of the show’s original home at AT&T Audience Network.

Coming to Peacock on Oct. 15, the series is based on the best-selling Bill Hodges trilogy by Stephen King, and “follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer (Brady Hartsfield, AKA Mr. Mercedes) through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself.”

The series aired its third season last fall but has not been renewed since Audience Network officially bit the dust and rolled into a promo channel for HBO Max earlier this year. Reps for Peacock confirmed there are plans to air Season 3 at a later date, but did not disclose whether the series will be renewed for a fourth season.

“Mr. Mercedes” stars Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández and Nancy Travis.

The series is produced by Temple Hill Entertainment and Sonar Entertainment. David E. Kelley serves as executive producer and also wrote the series alongside King and Sophie Owens-Bender. Jack Bender is the director.

Watch Peacock’s revamped trailer below.