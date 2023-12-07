After 14 years off our screens, everyone’s favorite OCD-riddled detective, Adrian Monk, is back.

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case” welcomes back Tony Shalhoub in the titular role in a 90-minute mystery filled with familiar faces and Monk’s quirky (and beloved) fixations.

Read more about how to watch the detective’s latest (and judging by the title, his last) case in the Monk movie, which premieres this week.

Is “Mr. Monk’s Last Case” in theaters or streaming?

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case” will be streaming on Peacock exclusively beginning December 8.

Who is Adrian Monk?

Adrian Monk was introduced in the USA series “Monk.” The comedy-drama ran for eight seasons from 2002-2009.

Monk was a former San Francisco Police Department detective who quit the force after his beloved wife Trudy was killed by a car bomb several years prior to the series. The trauma, combined with his OCD, led him to lose his job and remain housebound for four years. With the help of assistants, Monk eventually emerged to investigate Trudy’s death and other crimes as a private investigator.

While his OCD, particularly his germaphobia and claustrophobia, have caused issues in his investigations, it also affords Monk great attention to detail and a photographic memory.

What is “Mr. Monk’s Last Case” about?

Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

Who is in the “Mr. Monk’s Last Movie” cast?

Beloved “Monk” characters making their return include:

Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk

Ted Levine as Leland Stottlemeyer

Jason Gray-Stanford as Randy Disher

Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger

Melora Hardin as Trudy Monk

Hector Elizondo as Dr. Neven Bell

New cast members include Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy

What do the reviews say about “Mr. Monk’s Last Case”?

In his review for TheWrap, Aaron Pruner calls “Mr. Monk’s Last Case” the “type of TV comfort food we love eating up.”

Pruner says Shalhoub “doesn’t skip a step in bringing the detective’s idiosyncrasies to life.” Let’s not forget the talented actor won 3 Emmys for his portrayal in the early aughts.

Where can I watch “Monk”?

All 8 seasons of the original “Monk” are available to stream on Peacock. Here are 10 key episodes to watch before “Mr. Monk’s Last Case”:

“Mr. Monk and the Candidate” (S1, E1) — The pilot episode, in which Monk partners with assistant-nurse Sharona to investigate his first murder, as he struggles with OCD.

“Mr. Monk and the Three Pies” (S2, E11) — We meet Monk’s estranged brother Ambrose (John Turturro), who’s agoraphobic, giving us more insight into the family’s backstory.

“Mr. Monk and the Red Herring” (S3, E10) — After Sharona leaves him, a devastated Monk finds a new assistant, Natalie (Traylor Howard).

“Mr. Monk and the Kid” (S3, E16) — Monk enjoys taking care of a toddler who’s related to an investigation, but realizes he’s in no shape to become a parent.

“Mr. Monk Goes Home Again” (S4, E2) — Monk makes up with his brother Ambrose as they await their father’s uncertain return.

”Mr. Monk Bumps His Head” (S4, E11) — Tony Shalhoub’s Emmy-winning performance as an amnesia-striken Monk whose love for Trudy is so powerful, he cannot bring himself to be with another woman (played by Laurie Metcalf).

“Mr. Monk and the Actor” — Monk is star-struck by an actor (Stanley Tucci), who may play Monk in a TV movie but ultimately decides Monk is far too depressing.

“Mr. Monk Buys a House” (S7, E1) — Still reeling from his therapist Dr. Kroger’s untimely death, Monk finds a new therapist in Dr. Bell.

“Mr. Monk’s 100th Case” (S7, E7) — While being celebrated in a TV documentary, Monk must solve one of his biggest cases yet: catching a serial killer.

“Mr. Monk and the End” (S8, E15 & E16) — Monk finally solves the murder of his wife Trudy, and forges a relationship with Molly, the stepdaughter he never met.

Watch the “Mr. Monk’s Last Case” trailer

Watch the trailer for “Mr. Monk’s Last Case” below: