“Ms. Marvel,” the upcoming Disney+ show centered around the first Muslim hero to headline a Marvel comic series, has tapped “Bad Boys For Life” filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, to direct episodes of the series, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Additionally, two time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon also joined the directing roster for the series.

“Ms. Marvel” was created by writer G. Willow Wilson, artist Adrian Alphona and editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker and made her comic book series debut in February 2014. Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from New Jersey, and she became Marvel Comics’ first Muslim character to headline her own comic book. Wilson was the sole writer on the Kamala Khan run of “Ms. Marvel” for five years and 60 issues. The “Ms. Marvel” series was announced last year during the D23 Expo, along with “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk.” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said Khan would also appear in future films.

El Arbi and Fallah’s “Bad Boys for Life” came out in January of this year and is still the highest grossing film of 2020. The Moroccan-born, Belgian filmmaking duo first directed “Black,” a Romeo & Juliet” style drama set in the world of organized crime in Belgium, which won the Discovery section of the 2015 Toronto Film Festival. They also did establishing episodes of the FX series “Snowfall.” Next up, the directing duo have have set their next film “Rebel,” a coming-of-age story of a teenage Muslim boy that they describe as a “true passion project.” The Direct first reported the news of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s involvement with “Ms. Marvel.”

Documentarian Obaid-Chinoy took home Oscar gold for 2015’s “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness,” which explores the aftermath of an attempted honor killing in Pakistan, and 2012’s “Saving Face,” which centered on acid attacks on women in Pakistan. Obaid-Chinoy is the first Pakistan-born filmmaker to win an Academy Award.

Menon first broke out with 2013 indie road trip comedy “Farah Goes Bang,” about a young Muslim woman seeking to lose her virginity while campaigning for John Kerry’s 2004 presidential bid. Menon followed that up with directing 2016 Sundance film “Equity.” On the television side, Menon also directed episodes of Apple TV+ show “You and For All Mankind.”

El Arbi, Fallah and Obaid-Chinoy are repped by CAA. Menon is repped by WME.

