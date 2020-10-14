‘Ms. Pat’ Moves From Hulu to BET Plus With Gets Series Order

BET+ has picked up the long-gestating “Ms. Pat” comedy, which previously had a pilot order at Hulu.

“Ms. Pat” stars Patricia Williamson as a fictionalized version of herself. The series was ordered for 10 episodes and counts both Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer as executive producers.

Based on Ms. Pat’s standup comedy and memoir, “The Ms. Pat Show” tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle and resilient spirit were forged on the streets of Atlanta. To much reserve, she now finds herself in conservative middle America alongside her penny-pinching husband (J. Bernard Calloway), a struggle of a sister (Tami Roman), and two distinct sets of kids (Theodore Barnes, Briyanna Guadalupe, Vince Swann) raised under very different circumstances.

Also Read: 'Evil Eye' Star Sunita Mani on the 'Spooky' Similarities Between the Movie and Her Life

“We are thrilled to welcome powerhouse creators Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, and writing phenom Jordan E. Cooper home to the BET family. We look forward to bringing Ms. Pat’s story to life on BET+ and offer viewers more premium content that reflects and celebrates the spectrum of the Black experience and tons of laughs,” said Traci Blackwell, executive vice president, scripted programming, BET.

Prior to Hulu, “Ms. Pat” was in development at Fox.

“The Ms. Pat Show” hails from Grazer’s Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment and Fox 21 TV Studios. Anthony Hill will serve as showrunner and executive produces with Jordan E. Cooper, who wrote the pilot.