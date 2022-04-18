MSNBC Analyst Malcolm Nance Has Joined Ukrainian International Legion to Fight Russia (Video)

Longtime MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance revealed Monday that he is in Ukraine, fighting as part of that country’s international legion against invading Russian forces.

“The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought I’m done talking… So about a month ago I joined the international legion here in Ukraine,” Nance said on Twitter, where he also shared video of an appearance by video on MSNBC’s “The Reid Out.”

“As you know, I spent quite a bit of time here in the prewar period. And when the invasion happened, I had friends who were in Donatz, who were in the Ukrainian army, who were writing to us, and telling us, ‘we’re not gonna survive tonight. We’ve been hit 500 times,'” Nance, a U.S. Navy veteran, told Reid.

“The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, ‘I’m done talking, all right? It’s time to take action here.’ So about a month ago, I joined the international legion here in Ukraine, and I am here to help this country fight, you know, what essentially is a war of extermination,” He continued. “This is an existential war and Russia has brought it to these people and they are mass murdering civilians, and there are people here like me who are here to do something about it.”

“I’m DONE talking,” Nance said in a follow-up tweet.

MSNBC told The Daily Beast that Nance is no longer employed as an analyst for the network now that he has joined Ukrainian armed forces.