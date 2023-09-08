Donald Trump held a $100,000-per-plate fundraiser this week to help fund co-defendant Rudy Giuliani’s legal defense, and MSNBC’s Ari Melber has just one question: Why? Why is Rudy Giuliani getting financial help from Trump when pretty much no one else he’s ever worked with has?

Well, Melber did have one guess.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of “Morning Joe,” Melber clarified to host Mika Brzezinski that technically, the ways Giuliani is currently going about getting the money for his legal troubles is, well, legal. But Melber was more focused on why Trump is helping Giuliani, when he hasn’t helped people like Jenna Ellis or John Eastman, both of whom have also defended him and face charges for it.

“I think that the the through line is maybe Donald Trump and his folks think that Rudy Giuliani knows more about directly what Donald Trump did in a way that some of these other lawyers were a step away,” Melber guessed.

“So they think that keeping Giuliani on board in this way is more important to Donald Trump personally,” he continued. “But Donald Trump doesn’t pick up the tab, everyone knows that.”

Melber also wondered “what happens with people who’ve been left out to dry,” because “just facing these kinds of charges is an incredible financial drain even for a multimillionaire like Giuliani.”

