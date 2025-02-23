MSNBC Shakeup: Joy Reid and Alex Wagner to Depart Primetime, ‘The Weekend’ Hosts Get New Show

MSNBC is set to drop Joy Reid’s “The ReidOut,” which will air its final show on the network this week, TheWrap has learned. The cancellation is part of Rebecca Kutler’s vision for the network moving forward. Anchor Alex Wagner will also be replaced during the 9 p.m. spot Tuesday-Friday, but will remain with the network as a correspondent.

MSNBC will replace “The ReidOut” with a new show hosted by “The Weekend” anchors Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez in the 7 p.m. ET slot.

Kutler is expected to announce changes to the network across daytime, primetime and weekend programming. It is also expected that Jen Psaki will take over one of the primetime hour slots.

MSNBC representatives declined to comment on the incoming changes.

Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele and Symone Sanders Townsend (MSNBC)

An individual with knowledge said that the network’s changes don’t deter from its commitment to focusing on progressive politics under Donald Trump’s second term, and as MSNBC prepares to be spun off to a new company along with other NBCUniversal cable assets.

Kutler replaced Rashida Jones as the network’s chief last month. She joined the network in 2022 after being hand-selected by Jones and was part of the team that oversaw the development of “Inside with Jen Psaki” and “The Weekend” — the latter of which has seen an ratings increase of 35% since it launched in January 2024.

Kutler is also on a hiring spree and is looking for a head of talent, head of newsgathering, a Washington bureau chief, and a head of content strategy. Her plans include establishing a MSNBC Washington Bureau and installing a cohort of domestic and international correspondents.

The network head has her eye on reporters from the Washington Post and Politico, as well as print outlets and other networks. This includes Politico’s Eugene Daniels and NYU law professor Melissa Murray.