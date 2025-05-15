MSNBC Picks Politico Editor to Lead New Washington Bureau

MSNBC has hired Sudeep Reddy, Politico’s senior managing editor for the past eight years, to spearhead its new Washington, D.C., news bureau, the cable channel announced on Thursday.

Reddy will lead the new bureau, which was announced earlier this year as part of new MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler’s gameplan to beef up its news team. That plan comes as the channel prepares to split from NBC News later this year as part of Comcast spinning off its cable networks. Kutler plans on hiring about 100 reporters to offset the loss of NBC News’ journalists.

Reddy will start on Monday, June 16, and report to Scott Matthews, MSNBC’s senior vice president of newsgathering. His official title will be Washington Bureau Chief.

“In this new role, Sudeep will be responsible for building and leading MSNBC’s Washington Bureau and D.C.-based newsgathering operation, including establishing a team of reporters to cover every corner of the nation’s capital,” Matthews said in a memo to staff on Thursday.

He added: “Sudeep’s appointment signals the importance of original and enterprise reporting for the future of MSNBC. He will lead our Washington team to focus not just on the happenings inside Washington, but also on how decisions in the capital will impact people across the nation and around the world.”

Reddy will lead MSNBC’s upstart D.C. team after leading a team of about 150 journalists at Politico. Prior to joining Politico in 2017, Reddy was a reporter and editor at The Wall Street Journal and was an adjunct professor at Georgetown University from 2014 to 2021.