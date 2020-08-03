MSNBC host Joe Scarborough urged Republicans to hold President Trump accountable for his response to the pandemic and extend unemployment benefits to help Americans who have been struggling as a result.

“You’ve screwed this up terribly. You’re probably going to lose the presidency and the United States Senate and the House. So here’s another chance. Here we are in early August,” Scarborough said. “Here I am again, telling you, do your job. Push the president to be responsible on the pandemic. Push Mitch McConnell to pass economic relief that will help struggling Americans at least get a paycheck that will keep them in their apartment, that will keep their family their townhome, that will save their American single-family home.”

Scarborough also called on Republicans to protect democracy in the upcoming election by ensuring the U.S. Postal Service — which has stopped paying overtime under a Trump campaign megadonor who was recently appointed postmaster general — continues to receive federal support so that Americans can vote by mail in the November election without any delays.

Also Read: Microsoft Moves Forward With TikTok Purchase Plans After Talk With Trump

“I’m warning you again, Republicans,” Scarborough said. “If there’s chaos in November and you say ‘no’ to giving the post office the money it needs, the funding it needs, to giving states the funding it needs to protect American democracy this fall, it’ll be another mark against you just like this pandemic.”

“A lot of people are suffering, and you’ve got to help them now,” he added. “You have to make sure that American democracy is protected this fall and make sure that everyone who wants to vote can vote, whether Donald Trump gets elected or Joe Biden gets elected. … Don’t screw up like you did on the pandemic. Hold the president accountable on the pandemic. Make him get real.”

Watch the clip here.