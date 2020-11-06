MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in Quarantine After Possible COVID Exposure

Rachel Maddow will quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the MSNBC host said on Friday.

“I have had a close contact test positive for COVID — I’ve tested negative thus far but will be at home quarantining ’til it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk,” Maddow, who did not identify who the “close contact” was, said in a statement.

Due to her quarantine, Maddow will be skipping Friday’s election coverage but said MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Brian Williams and Steve Kornacki would continue the coverage in her absence.

“See you soon! Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us,” Maddow added.

A spokesperson for MSNBC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Late last month, Fox News president Jay Wallace and four on-air anchors — Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino and Juan Williams — also quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19, the New York Times reported. Since then, Baier and MacCallum have appeared together in the network’s studio to anchor Fox News’ election coverage all week.