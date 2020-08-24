Go Pro Today

MTV Revives ’16 and’ Format With ’16 and Recovering’ – Grab a Tissue and Watch the Trailer (Video)

Michelle Lipinski’s school is a lifesaver in opioid crisis-timed spinoff of “16 and Pregnant”

| August 24, 2020 @ 10:00 AM

MTV is bringing back its “16 and” format for four-part docuseries “16 and Recovering,”  a study of teenage addiction in a similar vein to “16 and Pregnant.”

This series, which hails from Steve Liss and Regina K. Scully of the Artemis Rising Foundation, follows nine students for one year at Northshore Recovery High School, a public high school in Beverly, Mass. where teens work to recover from drug addictions while earning their diplomas.

Principal Michelle Lipinski founded the school. Based on the trailer, she’s just about the most wonderful person on Earth.

Also Read: Keke Palmer to Host 2020 MTV VMAs - Watch Her Rap With Herself as True Jackson, Who's Now a CEO (Video)

As part of its effort to raise awareness and provide helpful resources for those struggling with addiction, MTV is collaborating with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, on website 16andrecovering.com. The online hub, which will launch with the series, will arm audiences with robust offerings, including a resource guide to foster productive and meaningful conversations around the series, tools for educators to support their students and opportunities for people to get involved at a community level, according to MTV. Additionally, viewers will be able to access information to better understand treatment options and the complexities of the addiction and recovery system.

“As this generation comes of age into a society facing an opioid epidemic, we believe the power of storytelling — and collaboration with experts like NIDA and Michelle — will be a wake-up call for audiences, parents and community to break the stigma, foster empathy and expand access to treatment for young people,” Chris McCarthy, the president of ViacomCBS’ entertainment & youth group, said in a statement.

 “When I opened Recovery High, my goal was to create a community for students to safely recover from addiction,” Lipinski said. “I’m grateful to partner with MTV in order to tell this story of resilience and showcase that recovery is possible with the right community. I hope we can be a model of other schools and communities who are addressing this issue.”

Also Read: Charlie Balducci, MTV's 'True Life' Star, Dies at 44

“Principal Michelle Lipinski and the students of Recovery High School instilled their trust in me, granting unprecedented access into their lives and allowing this docuseries to showcase the pain of teenage addiction and the joy of recovery,” Liss added. “I’m grateful that MTV is reviving this franchise with ’16 and Recovering’ and is taking on one of the most critical issues today facing young people and their families.”

Watch the trailer via the video above.

“16 and Pregnant” aired for five seasons from 2009-2014.

“16 and Recovering” premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. September is National Recovery Month.

MTV VMAs 2019: The Hottest Red Carpet Looks (Photos)

  • 2019 VMAs Red Carpet Split Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, Lil Nas X, Lizzo - Getty Images
  • Lizzo 2019 MTV VMAs
  • Taylor Swift VMAs 2019 Getty
  • Shawn Mendes 2019 VMAs Getty
  • DJ Khaled 2019 VMAs Getty
  • Tana Mongeau VMAs 2019 Getty
  • Lil Nas X VMAs 2019 Getty
  • Diplo 2019 VMAs Getty
  • Snooki 2019 VMAs Getty
  • Adriana Lima VMAs 2019 Getty
  • Jesse Tyler Fergusen VMAs 2019 Getty
  • Jonathan Van Ness VMAs 2019 Getty
  • Trevor Moran VMAs 2019 Getty
  • Camila Cabello 2019 VMAs Getty
  • Bella Hadid VMAs 2019 Getty
  • A$AP Ferg VMAs 2019 Getty
  • FKA Twigs 2019 VMAs Getty
  • Halsey 2019 MTV VMAs
  • Gigi Hadid 2019 MTV VMAs
  • Lil Kim 2019 MTV VMAs
  • Hailee Steinfeld 2019 MTV VMAs
  • Jonas Brothers 2019 MTV VMAs
  • Heidi Klum 2019 MTV VMAs
1 of 23

Annual music awards were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Here are the hottest red carpet looks from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 26.
 

View In Gallery

Related Content