MTV has cut ties with one of its stars, Taylor Selfridge, over “past racist statements” she made.

The network also decided not to air their “Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special,” which featured Selfridge and fellow MTV star Cory Wharton. It was supposed to air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, but an episode of “Catfish” aired in its place, according to People.

MTV did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Wednesday, but in a statement to E! News, the network said, “MTV pulled ‘Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special’ from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media. MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Selfridge’s offensive tweets included comments about not greeting Black people at work, as well as an Asian woman she said her uncle was dating, according to the Blast.

The tweets were previously brought up on the show by Wharton’s ex, Cheyenne Floyd, with whom he shares another child. Floyd currently stars on “Teen Mom OG.”

Selfridge and Wharton had their first baby together in April, and the special was supposed to feature self-shot footage of the weeks before Selfridge gave birth in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

She originally appeared on MTV’s “Are You the One?” in 2017 and “Ex on the Beach” the following year, where she met Wharton, who has previously been on MTV’s “The Challenge” and “The Real World.”

She apologized for the tweets in an Instagram story this week.

“As you guys know already our special didn’t air tonight,” she began. “I made the decision last week to not film the next season of teen mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter. I don’t believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life. With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect,” she said in the story, which has since expired, according to E! News.

“Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past,” she continued. “I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family.”

MTV’s decision to cut ties with Selfridge follows a similar decision Tuesday regarding “The Challenge” competitor Dee Nguyen, after comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement drew criticism from both the show’s fans and her fellow cast members.

“As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her,” read a statement on the show’s official Twitter account. “Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Over at Bravo, “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Shroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the series this week, also over racist posts.