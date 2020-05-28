MTV Is ‘Exploring’ Options for Live VMAs From Brooklyn in August
Music network is discussing the idea with government and medical officials
Tim Baysinger | May 28, 2020 @ 2:54 PM
Last Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 2:58 PM
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
MTV is exploring its options for staging its annual Video Music Awards live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
“We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th,” said an MTV spokesperson. “The health of everyone involved is our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.”
Although a traditional production, with both celebrities, musicians and fans all in attendance, is the hopeful goal, an individual with knowledge of the plans adds that the network’s contingency plans include virtual performances or an audience-free ceremony.
If MTV is able to move forward, it could be the first major public gathering in New York since the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down and forced city and state officials to ban all large gatherings. Earlier this week, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York-based professional sports teams would be able to hold games without fans in the stands.
The VMAs were last held at the Barclay’s Center in 2013.
