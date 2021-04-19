Disney+’s “WandaVision” led all nominated TV shows for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards with five nods, while “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” led all film nominees with three.
The full list of nominees for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards was unveiled Monday, including a new set of “Unscripted” categories that recognize reality television. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” leads that pack with four nominations.
“WandaVision” was nominated for Best Show alongside “Bridgerton,” “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris” and “The Boys,” while “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was nominated for Best Movie alongside “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Soul” and “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.”
Also Read: 'WandaVision' Director Loved Your Fan Theories, Even If They Were Way Off
The Disney+ and Marvel show also scored nominations in Best Performance in a Show from Elizabeth Olsen, Best Hero for Teyonah Parris, Best Villain for Kathryn Hahn and Best Fight.
In other notable nominations, Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nod for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and first-time nominees included Carey Mulligan, Anthony Mackie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya, Michaela Coel and Eric Andre.
As previously announced, this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place across two nights, with the Unscripted portion of the awards taking place on the second night. The expanded show comes after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s festivities, which led to “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time,” a 90-minute special that paid homage to some of the best movie and TV moments dating back to the 1980s.
Also Read: How the Largely Improvised 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Landed an Oscar Screenplay Nomination
Hosts, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details for both the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Unscripted show will be announced at a later date.
Fans can vote between now and April 30 across all 25 categories by visiting vote.mtv.com.
The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards telecast will air live on Sunday, May 16 from the Palladium in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the full list of nominees below:
BEST MOVIE
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
- To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST SHOW
- Bridgerton
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- The Boys
- WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
- Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
- Jack Quaid – The Boys
- Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
- Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
BEST KISS
- Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
- Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
- Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Eric Andre – Bad Trip
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
BEST VILLAIN
- Aya Cash – The Boys
- Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
- Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- Paul Mescal – Normal People
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
BEST FIGHT
- Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
- Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
- The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
- WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
- Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
- Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
- Vince Vaughn – Freaky
BEST DUO
- Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
- The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
- Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Black Ink Crew New York
- Bling Empire
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST DATING SHOW
- 90 Day Fiancé
- Ex On The Beach
- Love Is Blind
- Ready to Love
- The Bachelorette
BEST REALITY CAST
- 90 Day Fiancé
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
- Legendary
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Challenge
- The Circle
- The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
- Deliciousness
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
- Making The Cut
- Nailed It!
- Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
- Bling Empire
- Cardi Tries
- Selena + Chef
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
- VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
- A Little Late with Lilly Singh
- Red Table Talk
- The Breakfast Club
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
- Floor Is Lava
- Impractical Jokers
- Kids Say the Darndest Things
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
- Ridiculousness
BEST HOST
- Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
- Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
- Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
- Addison Rae
- Bretman Rock
- Charli D’Amelio
- Jalaiah Harmon
- Rickey Thompson
BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
- Catfish: The TV Show
- Evil Lives Here
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- Unsolved Mysteries
BEST FIGHT
- Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
- Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
- Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
- Acapulco Shore
- Geordie Shore
- Love Island (ITV)
- ¡Nailed it! México
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK