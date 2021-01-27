‘Mulan’ Star Jason Scott Lee Joins Disney+’s ‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot

“Mulan” star Jason Scott Lee has joined Disney+’s reboot of “Doogie Howser” — titled “Doogie Kameāloha” — as the titular character’s dad, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee will play the 16-year-old wunderkind doctor, while Kathleen Rose Perkins plays her mom.

Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a mixed-race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spitfire Irish mother (Perkins) who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her “Local Boy” father (Jason Scott Lee) who struggles to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

Lee is coming off his starring role in Disney’s live-action “Mulan” where he played the villain Bori Khan. He is of half-Hawaiian, half-Chinese descent and was raised in Hawaii.

“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” is written and executive produced by Kourtney Kang and produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar and Dayna and Jesse Bochco will executive produce the series. Jake Kasdan will direct the first episode.

The original “Doogie Howser, M.D.” starred a very young Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage physician balancing the challenge of practicing medicine with the everyday problems of teenage life.

The show ran for four seasons on ABC, from 1989-1993, and was created by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley. Bochco died in 2018; his widow, Dayna, and son, Jesse, will executive produce the reboot alongside Kang, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

