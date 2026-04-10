Creators x Hollywood 2026 Portrait Studio: Issa Rae, Michelle Khare and More Social Media Greats Strike a Pose

TheWrap celebrated its inaugural Creators x Hollywood Summit, presented in partnership with Whalar and The Lighthouse, at The Lighthouse community and studio space in Venice Beach on Wednesday with an afternoon of first-rate industry panels, networking sessions, a cocktail reception presented by City National Bank and, of course, our exclusive portrait studio spotlighting the event’s best and brightest.

Hosted by TheWrap and photographer Ian Spanier, talent from the day including “Insecure” creator-star Issa Rae, Dhar Mann Studios founder Dhar Mann, Whalar co-CEO Jo Cronk and Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade all joined for an exclusive midday photo session.

The afternoon of the summit began with a spotlight panel on Rae (pictured below), an actor, writer and producer who started her creative work on YouTube before creating HBO’s Emmy-nominated “Insecure.” In many ways, Rae’s journey set the stage for the courtship between Hollywood and creators that the summit explored.

“We’ve been working with creators for 100 years, right?” Fox Entertainment’s Wade said during the “The Next Wave of Short-Form Storytelling” panel. “I don’t think of creatives or creators as difficult. Usually, they are trying to realize their vision … These are eminently brilliant creatives who have not just an understanding and ability to create content, but to create businesses.”

Check out our full portrait gallery below:

TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood Summit is an invite-only gathering of the top creators, entertainment leaders and brand partners who are shaping the future of storytelling and the new entertainment economy.

The event is presented in partnership with global creator agency Whalar and The Lighthouse, both part of the Whalar Group. It is sponsored by City National Bank, Fox Entertainment, Lionsgate, Loeb & Loeb LLP and Webtoon.