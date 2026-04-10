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Creators x Hollywood 2026 Portrait Studio: Issa Rae, Michelle Khare and More Social Media Greats Strike a Pose

Dhar Mann, Whalar’s Jo Cronk and Fox Entertainment’s Rob Wade also sat for photographer Ian Spanier for TheWrap’s exclusive photo session

TheWrap's Creators x Hollywood portrait gallery
(Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

TheWrap celebrated its inaugural Creators x Hollywood Summit, presented in partnership with Whalar and The Lighthouse, at The Lighthouse community and studio space in Venice Beach on Wednesday with an afternoon of first-rate industry panels, networking sessions, a cocktail reception presented by City National Bank and, of course, our exclusive portrait studio spotlighting the event’s best and brightest.

Hosted by TheWrap and photographer Ian Spanier, talent from the day including “Insecure” creator-star Issa Rae, Dhar Mann Studios founder Dhar Mann, Whalar co-CEO Jo Cronk and Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade all joined for an exclusive midday photo session.

The afternoon of the summit began with a spotlight panel on Rae (pictured below), an actor, writer and producer who started her creative work on YouTube before creating HBO’s Emmy-nominated “Insecure.” In many ways, Rae’s journey set the stage for the courtship between Hollywood and creators that the summit explored.

“We’ve been working with creators for 100 years, right?” Fox Entertainment’s Wade said during the “The Next Wave of Short-Form Storytelling” panel. “I don’t think of creatives or creators as difficult. Usually, they are trying to realize their vision … These are eminently brilliant creatives who have not just an understanding and ability to create content, but to create businesses.”

Check out our full portrait gallery below:

TheWrap kicks off its inaugural Creators x Hollywood Summit at The Lighthouse on April 8, 2026. (Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)
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TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood Summit is an invite-only gathering of the top creators, entertainment leaders and brand partners who are shaping the future of storytelling and the new entertainment economy.

The event is presented in partnership with global creator agency Whalar and The Lighthouse, both part of the Whalar Group. It is sponsored by City National Bank, Fox Entertainment, Lionsgate, Loeb & Loeb LLP and Webtoon.

Issa Rae, Creator & Producer
(Photography Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Issa Rae, Creator & Producer

Dhar Mann, Founder, Dhar Mann Studios
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Dhar Mann, Founder, Dhar Mann Studios

Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar

Rob Wade
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Rob Wade, CEO, Fox Entertainment

(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios & Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

John Kulback
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

John Kulback, Partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP

Michelle Khare, Creator & Host, "Challenge Accepted"
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Michelle Khare, Creator & Host, “Challenge Accepted”

Adam W
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Adam W, Creator & Comedy Star

Adam W, Brandon Marshall, Jo Cronk, Ross Smith, and Ian Trombetta
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Adam W, Brandon Marshall, 13-Year NFL Veteran & Pioneer of Athlete-Driven Media, Jo Cronk, Ross Smith, Comedy Content Creator, and Ian Trombetta, Global SVP of Social, Creator & Content Marketing, NFL

(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Adam W, Brandon Marshall, Jo Cronk, Ross Smith, and Ian Trombetta

Shira Lazar
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Shira Lazar, Founder & CEO, What’s Trending, Creators 4 Mental Health

(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Ian Trombetta

Jessica Ramsden (Rotaniah), Creator
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Jessica Ramsden (Rotaniah), Creator

(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Brandon Marshall

Josh Richards
(Photo by: Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Josh Richards, Entrepreneur, Multi-Hyphenate Creator & Cultural Architect, CrossCheck Studios

(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Dunia McNeily, Partner, 3 Arts Entertainment

Yongsoo Kim, President, WEBTOON Entertainment
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Yongsoo Kim, President, Webtoon Entertainment

Andrew Bachelor, Actor and Creato
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Andrew Bachelor, Actor and Creator

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

Kudzi Chikumbu, VP, Creator Partnerships, Tubi
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Kudzi Chikumbu, VP, Creator Partnerships, Tubi

Ross Smith, Comedy Content Creato
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Ross Smith

Tony Vassiliadis, EVP, Operations & Strategy, FOX Entertainment
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Tony Vassiliadis, EVP, Operations & Strategy, Fox Entertainment

Kayla Cobb
(Photography by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap

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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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