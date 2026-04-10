Issa Rae, Brandon Marshall, Dhar Mann and More Kick Off TheWrap’s Inaugural Creators x Hollywood Summit | Photos

TheWrap kicked off its inaugural Creators x Hollywood Summit on Wednesday, April 8, with headliner Issa Rae; panels featuring creator and host talent like Dhar Mann, Brandon Marshall, Adam W and Michelle Khare; and a happy-hour cocktail reception presented by City National Bank.

Hosted at the Lighthouse in Venice Beach, Calif., TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood, in partnership with Whalar and The Lighthouse, was a half-day summit exploring the intersection of creators, culture and the entertainment industry.

In addition to bringing out prominent creators, the event also spotlighted invaluable insight from some of the creator space’s most impactful executives behind the scenes: the NFL’s Global SVP of Social, Creator & Content Ian Trombetta, Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade, Webtoon Entertainment President Yongsoo Kim and more.

The event was presented in partnership with global creator agency Whalar and The Lighthouse, both part of the Whalar Group. It was sponsored by City National Bank, Fox Entertainment, Lionsgate, Loeb & Loeb LLP and Webtoon.

Check out a full event red carpet and panelist photo gallery below: