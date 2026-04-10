Issa Rae, Brandon Marshall, Dhar Mann and More Kick Off TheWrap’s Inaugural Creators x Hollywood Summit | Photos

TheWrap kicked off its inaugural Creators x Hollywood Summit on Wednesday, April 8, with headliner Issa Rae; panels featuring creator and host talent like Dhar Mann, Brandon Marshall, Adam W and Michelle Khare; and a happy-hour cocktail reception presented by City National Bank.
Hosted at the Lighthouse in Venice Beach, Calif., TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood, in partnership with Whalar and The Lighthouse, was a half-day summit exploring the intersection of creators, culture and the entertainment industry.
In addition to bringing out prominent creators, the event also spotlighted invaluable insight from some of the creator space’s most impactful executives behind the scenes: the NFL’s Global SVP of Social, Creator & Content Ian Trombetta, Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade, Webtoon Entertainment President Yongsoo Kim and more.
The event was presented in partnership with global creator agency Whalar and The Lighthouse, both part of the Whalar Group. It was sponsored by City National Bank, Fox Entertainment, Lionsgate, Loeb & Loeb LLP and Webtoon.
Check out a full event red carpet and panelist photo gallery below:
Issa Rae, Creator & Producer
Issa Rae
Raquel Harris, TheWrap Reporter, and Issa Rea
Raquel Harris, Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, and Issa Rae
Sharon Waxman and Issa Rea
Kimberly Donnan, Director of Enterprise, TheWrap
Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar, speaks onstage during the “The New Playmakers & Creators Shaping the Future of Sports Fandoms” panel
Jo Cronk and Brandon Marshall, 13-Year NFL Veteran & Pioneer of Athlete-Driven Media, speak onstage during the “The New Playmakers & Creators Shaping the Future of Sports Fandoms” panel
Brandon Marshall, Adam W, Creator & Comedy Star, Ian Trombetta, Global SVP of Social, Creator & Content Marketing, NFL, and Ross Smith, Comedy Content Creator, speak onstage during the “The New Playmakers & Creators Shaping the Future of Sports Fandoms” panel
Ian Trombetta
Adam W, Ian Trombetta, and Ross Smith
Adam W
Ross Smith
Brandon Marshall
Audience members tune in to TheWrap’s “The New Playmakers & Creators Shaping the Future of Sports Fandoms” panel
Jo Cronk
Brandon Marshall
Ian Trombetta
Ross Smith
Adam W
Dhar Mann, Founder, Dhar Mann Studios, and Rob Wade, CEO, Fox Entertainment
Aneri Shah, Milky Tran, Hayden Hillier-Smith and guests
Networking Break at TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood at the Lighthouse
Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap, Jessica Ramsden (Rotaniah), Creator , Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios & Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, and Yongsoo Kim, President, Webtoon Entertainment, speak onstage during the “How Creators Are Building Multimedia Universes presented by Webtoon” panel
Jessica Ramsden (Rotaniah) and Yongsoo Kim
Jessica Ramsden (Rotaniah)
Sam Register
Yongsoo Kim
Kayla Cobb, Yongsoo Kim, Jessica Ramsden (Rotaniah) and Sam Register
Kayla Cobb, Dhar Mann, and Rob Wade and Tony Vassiliadis, EVP, Operations & Strategy, Fox Entertainment, speak onstage during TheWrap’s “The Next Wave of Short-Form Storytelling” panel
Rob Wade
Dhar Mann
Dhar Mann
Rob Wade
Tony Vassiliadis
Rob Wade, Dhar Mann, and Tony Vassiliadis
John Kulback, Partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP, Brad Haugen, EVP, Digital Strategy & Growth, Lionsgate, Dunia McNeily, Partner, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Kudzi Chikumbu, VP, Creator Partnerships, Tubi, speak onstage during TheWrap’s “Inside the Business of the Creator Economy” panel
Dunia McNeily
Kudzi Chikumbu
Brad Haugen
John Kulback
Kudzi Chikumbu
Dunia McNeily
Brad Haugen
Dunia McNeily, Brad Haugen, John Kulback, and Kudzi Chikumbu
Ian Trombetta, Adam W, and Ross Smith
Guests at TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood at the Lighthouse
Sharon Waxman and Jo Cronk inside the portrait studio
Guests at TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood at the Lighthouse
Kimberly Donnan and Dhar Mann
John Kulback, Kudzi Chikumbu, Dunia McNeily and Brad Haugen
Shira Lazar, Founder & CEO, What’s Trending, Creators 4 Mental Health, Andrew Bachelor, Actor and Creator, Josh Richards, Entrepreneur, Multi-Hyphenate Creator & Cultural Architect, CrossCheck Studios, and Michelle Khare, Creator & Host, “Challenge Accepted” speak onstage during the “Creators as Storyteller” panel
Josh Richards
Michelle Khare
Andrew Bachelor
Michelle Khare
Shira Lazar
Andrew Bachelor
Shira Lazar, Josh Richards, Michelle Khare and Andrew Bachelor
Andrew Bachelor, Tess Patton, Reporter, TheWrap, and Ivanna Rea, Social Media Manager, TheWrap
Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson, SVP Strategy, Entertainment & Sports Banking at City National Bank, welcomes guests to TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party
TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank
TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank
Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson welcomes guests
Michelle Khare and Jo Cronk
Guests enjoy TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank
Guests enjoy TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank
TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank
Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson and Oganes Akopyan, Vice President Marketing and Events, TheWrap
Sharon Waxman and Michelle Khare
Emily Vogel, Director of Programming, TheWrap, and Michelle Khare
Sharon Waxman, Shira Lazar, Jo Cronk and Kudzi Chikumbu
Jess Lucero, Creator and Host, Kayla Cobb and Emily Vogel
Guests enjoy TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank
Guests enjoy TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank