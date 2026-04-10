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Issa Rae, Brandon Marshall, Dhar Mann and More Kick Off TheWrap’s Inaugural Creators x Hollywood Summit | Photos

Creators x Hollywood 2026: Top creators, entertainment leaders and brand partners convene in L.A. to discuss the future of storytelling and the evolving entertainment economy

TheWrap kicks off its inaugural Creators x Hollywood Summit at The Lighthouse on April 8, 2026. (Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)
TheWrap kicks off its inaugural Creators x Hollywood Summit at The Lighthouse on April 8, 2026. (Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap kicked off its inaugural Creators x Hollywood Summit on Wednesday, April 8, with headliner Issa Rae; panels featuring creator and host talent like Dhar Mann, Brandon Marshall, Adam W and Michelle Khare; and a happy-hour cocktail reception presented by City National Bank.

Hosted at the Lighthouse in Venice Beach, Calif., TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood, in partnership with Whalar and The Lighthouse, was a half-day summit exploring the intersection of creators, culture and the entertainment industry.

In addition to bringing out prominent creators, the event also spotlighted invaluable insight from some of the creator space’s most impactful executives behind the scenes: the NFL’s Global SVP of Social, Creator & Content Ian Trombetta, Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade, Webtoon Entertainment President Yongsoo Kim and more.

The event was presented in partnership with global creator agency Whalar and The Lighthouse, both part of the Whalar Group. It was sponsored by City National Bank, Fox Entertainment, Lionsgate, Loeb & Loeb LLP and Webtoon. 

Issa Rae (Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)
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Check out a full event red carpet and panelist photo gallery below:

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Issa Rae, Creator & Producer

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Issa Rae

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Raquel Harris, TheWrap Reporter, and Issa Rea

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Raquel Harris, Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, and Issa Rae

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Issa Rea

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kimberly Donnan, Director of Enterprise, TheWrap

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar, speaks onstage during the “The New Playmakers & Creators Shaping the Future of Sports Fandoms” panel

A (Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jo Cronk and Brandon Marshall, 13-Year NFL Veteran & Pioneer of Athlete-Driven Media, speak onstage during the “The New Playmakers & Creators Shaping the Future of Sports Fandoms” panel

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Brandon Marshall, Adam W, Creator & Comedy Star, Ian Trombetta, Global SVP of Social, Creator & Content Marketing, NFL, and Ross Smith, Comedy Content Creator, speak onstage during the “The New Playmakers & Creators Shaping the Future of Sports Fandoms” panel

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ian Trombetta

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Adam W, Ian Trombetta, and Ross Smith

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Adam W

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ross Smith

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Brandon Marshall

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Audience members tune in to TheWrap’s “The New Playmakers & Creators Shaping the Future of Sports Fandoms” panel

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jo Cronk

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Brandon Marshall

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ian Trombetta

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ross Smith

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Adam W

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Dhar Mann, Founder, Dhar Mann Studios, and Rob Wade, CEO, Fox Entertainment

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Aneri Shah, Milky Tran, Hayden Hillier-Smith and guests

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Networking Break at TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood at the Lighthouse

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap, Jessica Ramsden (Rotaniah), Creator , Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios & Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, and Yongsoo Kim, President, Webtoon Entertainment, speak onstage during the “How Creators Are Building Multimedia Universes presented by Webtoon” panel

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jessica Ramsden (Rotaniah) and Yongsoo Kim

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jessica Ramsden (Rotaniah)

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sam Register

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Yongsoo Kim

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Yongsoo Kim, Jessica Ramsden (Rotaniah) and Sam Register

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Dhar Mann, and Rob Wade and Tony Vassiliadis, EVP, Operations & Strategy, Fox Entertainment, speak onstage during TheWrap’s “The Next Wave of Short-Form Storytelling” panel

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rob Wade

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Dhar Mann

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Dhar Mann

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rob Wade

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Tony Vassiliadis

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rob Wade, Dhar Mann, and Tony Vassiliadis

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

John Kulback, Partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP, Brad Haugen, EVP, Digital Strategy & Growth, Lionsgate, Dunia McNeily, Partner, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Kudzi Chikumbu, VP, Creator Partnerships, Tubi, speak onstage during TheWrap’s “Inside the Business of the Creator Economy” panel

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Dunia McNeily

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kudzi Chikumbu

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Brad Haugen

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

John Kulback

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kudzi Chikumbu

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Dunia McNeily

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Brad Haugen

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Dunia McNeily, Brad Haugen, John Kulback, and Kudzi Chikumbu

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ian Trombetta, Adam W, and Ross Smith

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests at TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood at the Lighthouse

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Jo Cronk inside the portrait studio

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests at TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood at the Lighthouse

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kimberly Donnan and Dhar Mann

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

John Kulback, Kudzi Chikumbu, Dunia McNeily and Brad Haugen

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Shira Lazar, Founder & CEO, What’s Trending, Creators 4 Mental Health, Andrew Bachelor, Actor and Creator, Josh Richards, Entrepreneur, Multi-Hyphenate Creator & Cultural Architect, CrossCheck Studios, and Michelle Khare, Creator & Host, “Challenge Accepted” speak onstage during the “Creators as Storyteller” panel

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Josh Richards

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Michelle Khare

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Andrew Bachelor

“Challenge Accepted”

Michelle Khare

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Shira Lazar

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Andrew Bachelor

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Shira Lazar, Josh Richards, Michelle Khare and Andrew Bachelor

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Andrew Bachelor, Tess Patton, Reporter, TheWrap, and Ivanna Rea, Social Media Manager, TheWrap

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson, SVP Strategy, Entertainment & Sports Banking at City National Bank, welcomes guests to TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson welcomes guests

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Michelle Khare and Jo Cronk

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests enjoy TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests enjoy TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson and Oganes Akopyan, Vice President Marketing and Events, TheWrap

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Michelle Khare

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Emily Vogel, Director of Programming, TheWrap, and Michelle Khare

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Shira Lazar, Jo Cronk and Kudzi Chikumbu

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jess Lucero, Creator and Host, Kayla Cobb and Emily Vogel

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests enjoy TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank

(Photo by: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests enjoy TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood cocktail party hosted by City National Bank

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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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