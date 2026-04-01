Issa Rae, Rob Wade, Dhar Mann, Brandon Marshall Join TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood Summit

Creator and producer Issa Rae, Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade, leading digital storyteller Dhar Mann and 13-year NFL veteran-turned-media executive and entrepreneur Brandon Marshall will join TheWrap’s first-ever Creators x Hollywood Summit, presented in partnership with Whalar and The Lighthouse.

Top creators, entertainment leaders and brand partners will convene at this invite-only event in Los Angeles to discuss the future of storytelling and the evolving entertainment economy.



Rae, who launched her career on YouTube before achieving breakout success in Hollywood with “Insecure,” will reflect on her journey from digital trailblazer to one of the industry’s most influential showrunners and producers as well as how her journey has helped pave the way for a new generation of creators entering the business.



As part of the program, Wade and Mann will join Fox Entertainment Executive Vice President of Operations and Strategy Tony Vassiliadis to discuss their new multiyear partnership to produce 40 original vertical videos, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how creators and major networks are rethinking storytelling for the next generation of audiences.



Marshall will lead a discussion at the intersection of sports and the creator economy, sitting down with the NFL’s global Senior Vice President of Social, Creator and Content Marketing Ian Trombetta alongside creators and comedy stars Adam W and Ross Smith. Together they will examine how leagues and talent are collaborating to reach digital-first audiences.



Lionsgate Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy and Growth Brad Haugen will join 3 Arts Entertainment Partner Dunia McNeily and Tubi Vice President of Creator Partnerships Kudzi Chikumbu for a conversation moderated by Loeb & Loeb’s John Kulback, exploring how partnerships between creators and entertainment companies are being structured and where opportunities are emerging across the creator economy.



WEBTOON Entertainment President Yongsoo Kim and Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register will come together with Jessica Ramsden, the creator of the webcomic “Rotaniah,” to discuss how creators are building expansive storytelling universes that extend beyond a single medium.



Finally, Gen Z multihyphenate creator Josh Richards and “Challenge Accepted” host Michelle Khare will discuss the growing role of creators as narrative-driven entrepreneurs, expanding from digital platforms into film, television and brand ecosystems. In a conversation moderated by Shira Lazar, founder and CEO of What’s Trending and Creators 4 Mental Health, they will explore how creators are building scalable businesses rooted in storytelling.



Follow coverage of the event on thewrap.com



About Creators x Hollywood

TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood Summit is an invite-only gathering of the top creators, entertainment leaders and brand partners who are shaping the future of storytelling and the new entertainment economy.



The event is presented in partnership with global creator agency Whalar and The Lighthouse, both part of the Whalar Group. It is sponsored by City National Bank, Fox Entertainment, Lionsgate, Loeb & Loeb LLP and WEBTOON.