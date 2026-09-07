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On the Scene at TheWrap’s Venice Film Festival Cocktail Party | Photos

Friends and filmmakers gather at Albergo Quattro Fontane

TheWrap's Venice Film Festival Cocktail Party 2026
TheWrap's Venice Film Festival Cocktail Party 2026 (Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)
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TheWrap toasted friends, filmmakers, producers and other Hollywood insiders at a special cocktail party at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday at Albergo Quattro Fontane, hosted by TheWrap CEO, founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman.

Waxman was on the ground with TheWrap’s team in Venice covering the festival, with reviews, news and more.

Peruse our gallery from the cocktail party below.

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, TheWrap CEO & Editor in Chief and veteran publicist Donna Daniels

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

Donna Daniels and Sharon Waxman

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Venice Film Festival Cocktail Party at Albergo Quattro Fontane on September 5th, 2026 Venice, Italy

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Venice Film Festival Cocktail Party at Albergo Quattro Fontane on September 5th, 2026 Venice, Italy

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

Actor Benoit Sauvage and guest

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

“Road to Jericho” producer Itai Tamir, Sharon Waxman, and Alice Friedman Carones

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Laura Luchetti, director and screenwriter

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

Publicist Adele Ibbotson, artist Lawrence Atkinson, and publicist Matt Dinsdale

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

Neflix European PR and awards executives Tiffany Kizito and Aneeka Verma, Head of UK + EMEA Film Publicity at Netflix and Sharon Waxman

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

Director of Sydney Film Festival Nashen Moodley and guest

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Producer Alexandra Rossi, and Laura Luchetti

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Venice Film Festival Cocktail Party at Albergo Quattro Fontane on September 5th, 2026 Venice, Italy

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

Ben Croll, film critic and Kris Dewitte, photographer

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

Fionnuala Halligan, director of the Red Sea Film Festival and Tej Jouhal, Director of Marketing & Distribution at HanWay Films.

(Credit: Eric Catarina for TheWrap)

Photographer Kris Dewitte and Sharon Waxman

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