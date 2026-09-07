On the Scene at TheWrap’s Venice Film Festival Cocktail Party | Photos

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

TheWrap toasted friends, filmmakers, producers and other Hollywood insiders at a special cocktail party at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday at Albergo Quattro Fontane, hosted by TheWrap CEO, founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman.

Waxman was on the ground with TheWrap’s team in Venice covering the festival, with reviews, news and more.

Peruse our gallery from the cocktail party below.