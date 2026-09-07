On the Scene at TheWrap’s Venice Film Festival Cocktail Party | Photos

TheWrap toasted friends, filmmakers, producers and other Hollywood insiders at a special cocktail party at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday at Albergo Quattro Fontane, hosted by TheWrap CEO, founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman.
Waxman was on the ground with TheWrap’s team in Venice covering the festival, with reviews, news and more.
Peruse our gallery from the cocktail party below.
Sharon Waxman, TheWrap CEO & Editor in Chief and veteran publicist Donna Daniels
Donna Daniels and Sharon Waxman
TheWrap’s Venice Film Festival Cocktail Party at Albergo Quattro Fontane on September 5th, 2026 Venice, Italy
TheWrap’s Venice Film Festival Cocktail Party at Albergo Quattro Fontane on September 5th, 2026 Venice, Italy
Actor Benoit Sauvage and guest
“Road to Jericho” producer Itai Tamir, Sharon Waxman, and Alice Friedman Carones
Sharon Waxman and Laura Luchetti, director and screenwriter
Publicist Adele Ibbotson, artist Lawrence Atkinson, and publicist Matt Dinsdale
Neflix European PR and awards executives Tiffany Kizito and Aneeka Verma, Head of UK + EMEA Film Publicity at Netflix and Sharon Waxman
Director of Sydney Film Festival Nashen Moodley and guest
Sharon Waxman, Producer Alexandra Rossi, and Laura Luchetti
TheWrap’s Venice Film Festival Cocktail Party at Albergo Quattro Fontane on September 5th, 2026 Venice, Italy
Ben Croll, film critic and Kris Dewitte, photographer
Fionnuala Halligan, director of the Red Sea Film Festival and Tej Jouhal, Director of Marketing & Distribution at HanWay Films.
Photographer Kris Dewitte and Sharon Waxman