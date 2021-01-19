All 5 Seasons of ‘The Muppet Show’ to Launch on Disney+ in February

Get ready to play the music and light the lights because “The Muppet Show” will begin streaming on Disney+ in exactly 31 nights, the streaming service said Tuesday.

All five seasons of Jim Henson’s iconic variety will launch Friday, Feb. 19 on Disney+, marking the first time that Seasons 4 and 5 have been released for home entertainment.

“The Muppet Show” stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more in “a groundbreaking twist on the classic variety show, blending original songs, sketch comedy, and guest stars into a prime-time hit for all ages,” per its official description.

Originating as two pilot episodes produced by Henson for ABC, but ultimately passed on by that broadcaster and other U.S. networks, “The Muppet Show” aired on U.K. channel ATV and other ITV franchises and in first-run syndication through CBS in the U.S. from 1976 to 1981.

During “The Muppet Show’s” five-season run, several big-name guest stars stopped by the series, including Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly and Mark Hamill.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” Kermit the Frog said in a statement provided by Disney+ Tuesday. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

“The Muppet Show” will join a lineup of Muppet content on Disney+ including classic films like “Muppet Treasure Island,” as well as new series “Muppets Now.”

To get you ready for “The Muppet Show’s” Disney+ debut, watch the show’s original theme song via the video above.